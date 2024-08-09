Police Department's Drunk Driving Simulator Takes 'Tragic' Turn, 5 Bystanders Run Over

The Wildwood Police Department wanted to teach a lesson on the dangers of driving while drunk.

It did, but not in the way the New Jersey department had planned.

The swerving course of events was recounted by the department on Facebook.

“On Tuesday August 6, 2024 the City of Wildwood Police Department hosted the National Night Out community event at Fox Park in the City of Wildwood. As part of this event and for over the past twenty years we have operated a simulated impaired operator low speed golf cart course,” the post said.

As noted by the New York Post, the golf cart is rigged, so a driver can simulate the conditions of being impaired.

The concept is that a driver will try to steer the vehicle correctly, but it will not do as a driver wants.

In this case, the result was not something anyone wanted.

“Tragically, during one of the course operations, a speed governed golf cart being operated by a juvenile attendee and a Wildwood Police Officer left the enclosed course and struck several individuals,” the post said.

The post noted that because Wildwood Fire Department first responders were already at the event, treatment was provided as soon as the accident took place.

The post said that four adults and one juvenile were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.

As of Wednesday, two people were still hospitalized due to their injuries, the post said.

“We look forward to the event each year and many of our officers along with their families are in attendance,” the post said.

“This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department, and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals,” the post said, noting that the incident is under investigation.

A post on the North Wildwood, New Jersey, National Night Out Facebook page explained the event’s purpose.

National Night Out “is a nationwide annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” the post said.

“For 40 years it has brought over 38 million neighbors in 17,000 communities from all 50 states and Military bases together,” the post said.

The post said the event was an opportunity “unite to promote and display the kind of spirit, energy, and determination to work together to help make our neighborhoods a safer place year round.”

