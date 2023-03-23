Parler Share
News

Police Find Murdered Elderly Couple, Then Rapper Walks Into Psych Ward Covered in Blood

 By Johnathan Jones  March 23, 2023 at 4:44pm
Parler Share

A St. Louis-area rapper has been accused of murdering his grandparents during a psychotic episode and then walking into a psychiatric facility covered in their blood.

According to multiple reports, Donald and Kathy McRoberts were found shot to death Tuesday in their trailer in the city of Troy, Missouri — which is located about 30 miles from St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a relative of the couple became concerned after no one had heard from either of them.

During a welfare check on behalf of the family member, police found their bodies.

The couple’s grandson, 25-year-old Davionne McRoberts, was quickly identified as what police called a person of interest. An extensive manhunt was conducted to find him.

Trending:
Police Encounter Abandoned Young Boy at the Border, Then They Find Disturbing Note Left in His Backpack

Davionne McRoberts uses the rap name “Woozy The Goat.”


The search ended after Davionne voluntarily committed himself into a psychiatric facility and personnel there phoned the police, Lincoln County prosecuting attorney Mike Wood told the Post-Dispatch.

Wood also spoke to TMZ.

The celebrity gossip site reported the prosecutor alleged Davionne suffered what it described as a “mental breakdown” and that he shot Donald and Kathy, who were 71 and 58, respectively.

According to police, Davionne recently shared a number of disturbing Facebook posts.

“WHO WANNA DIE TODAY?” he wrote in one of them. “Y’all don’t believe? Come show me I’m not god.”

Numerous relatives of the couple and their alleged killer told the Post-Dispatch that Davionne had been making strange statements in the days leading up to the double homicide.

Donald McRoberts’ sister Pamela told the newspaper that Davionne showed up at her home recently and proclaimed he was “God.”

Related:
Athletic Trainer and Former College Football Player Dies at 22 - Look Where They Found Him

“He knocked at my door and said, ‘It’s God,'” she stated. “He was talking about how he was God and we were all going to die. He said, ‘I’m going to rewrite the Bible,’ and that it would all be revealed at the next family reunion.”

She concluded, “Once he got done pacing and crying and jumping up and down, he left.”

Pamela said she warned her brother, who was a U.S. Army veteran, something was off about his grandson, but Donald was not concerned.

“He wasn’t worried at all,” she said.

Wood expects to charge Davionne with the murders.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Police Find Murdered Elderly Couple, Then Rapper Walks Into Psych Ward Covered in Blood
Gutfeld Torches NYT After Major Admission on Climate Change - 'Fear-Mongering B****es'
Remains of Missing Radio Host Found in Water Weeks After Wife's Chilling Comment
Biden's Approval Comes Crashing Down Again, Barely Away from Lowest Point of Presidency
US City Cooks Up Insane New Idea, Bans New Gas Stations to Fight Climate Change
See more...

Conversation