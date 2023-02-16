Parler Share
News

Video: Courtroom Erupts in Chaos as Woman Accused of Gruesome Murder Attacks Her Own Lawyer

 By Richard Moorhead  February 15, 2023 at 6:10pm
A homicide defendant violently attacked her own lawyer in a courtroom outburst.

Wisconsin woman Taylor Schabusiness had just learned that a witness slated to testify in her homicide trial hadn’t arrived for a Tuesday hearing, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Schabusiness’ defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, sought to introduce testimony from the witness, who would assess his client’s mental competence to stand trial.

The witnesses’ non-appearance resulted in a judge delaying the start of Schabusiness’ murder trial from March 6 to May 15, a decision that may have spurred the defendant’s outburst at her own defense lawyer, according to TMZ.

Schabusiness forcefully elbowed the attorney in courtroom footage of the incident, with a bailiff soon disabling her.

The courtroom security officer summoned backup as he held the defendant down.

The officer eventually subdued Schabusiness on the floor with her back against a courtroom door before she was led away.

The defendant is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

She’s accused of decapitating a sexual partner in 2022 after using drugs, according to the Gazette.

Prosecutors allege that Schabusiness strangled her partner with a chain before severing his penis and head with a serrated knife while high on meth last year, according to TMZ.

Schabusiness previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges, according to WLUK-TV.

Another angle of the attack shows an assault that was seemingly instantaneous and without warning.

It’s unclear whether Schabusiness will face new criminal charges after the courtroom incident. Her attorney told the judge he plans to file a motion to be removed from her case, the Press Gazette reported.

Schabusiness’ criminal trial has already been delayed in connection to her insanity defense, according to WLUK.

If she’s found to be mentally incompetent, she could be committed to a psychiatric facility instead of state prison.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




