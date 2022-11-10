Police Make Unusual Grisly Discovery After Following Dog Carrying Human Arm

A resident of Jackson, Mississippi, called the police Saturday after seeing a dog walking in the road with a human arm in its mouth.

Officers arrived on the scene and followed the dog, and on Sunday they discovered the headless body of a man in an abandoned house, according to Fox News.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn told reporters the head was later recovered.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified as Scott Allen Tyler, a 54-year-old white male, according to WLBT-TV.

The case began Saturday, when police were called after a dog was seen wandering the road whilst carrying a severed human arm. https://t.co/F9kEdkrGrk — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) November 8, 2022

Since the ghastly discovery, no arrests have been made, but Hearn promised that police were “actively investigating the matter” and “following up on all leads” at several locations.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba expressed his horror at the discovery.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern,” the mayor said, according to Fox News.

“It’s not something you grow accustomed to — it’s never something you want to grow accustomed to,” Lumumba said.

He added, “The way I deal with concern is to ask questions and push forward to how we can bring justice.”







This killing marks the 117th homicide in the Mississippi capital this year, Hearn said.

In October, Mississippi leaders discussed how to solve the city’s rampant crime problem, with many citing gun violence as a major issue.

“I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders,” Democratic Councilman Kenneth Stokes said, according to WJTV-TV. “I think right now, we need to ask for help from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, ATF, to try to deal with these illegal guns that’s being modified.”

Another Democrat, state Sen. Sollie Norwood, took a different angle, arguing parents should hold their children accountable to provide a stable structure at home.

“Give the young folks some structure and things to do to put them in a structural environment,” Norwood said.

City and state leaders agreed that Jackson needed more police patrolling the street to combat the crime wave in the heart of Dixie.

