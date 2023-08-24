Police Release Mugshots of Trump's RICO Case Defendants: Giuliani, Powell And Ellis

The Fulton County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office has released the booking photos of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, and others indicted along with former President Donald Trump for allegedly coordinating a “criminal enterprise” to interfere with the results of the 2020 election.

After the mugshots were released, they spread quickly on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The expressions on their faces ranged from happy (Ellis) to content (Guiliani) all the way through deer-in-the-headlights (former Coffee County, Georgia, Republican Party leader Cathy Latham, among others).

Ellis posted her own to her X account, along with Bible quotations from Matthew’s gospel and one of David’s Psalms. She also shared a link for those who wish to donate to her legal defense, as well as a clip of author and political commentator Dinesh D’Sousa promising to donate $10,000 to that fund himself.

“But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you…” Matt 5:44 “But he who trusts in the Lord, lovingkindness shall surround him.

Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you… pic.twitter.com/lGcxDN0skI — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 23, 2023

.@DineshDSouza, thank you for your help and support!! He pledged $10,000 for my defense fund and said this… WATCH:https://t.co/tFH3In50Bz pic.twitter.com/2odz3yjoFF — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 22, 2023

Giuliani also took the opportunity to ask for financial support, offering both a link and a Palm Beach mailing address for those who wished to send checks.

Friends of the Mayor set up a fund. Monies raised goes to legal defense. As you know the radical left want to silence the Mayor because he is getting information to you!

Please send checks to

Rudy Giuliani Defense Fund

PO Box 309 3300 S Dixie Hwy West

Palm Beach, FL. 33405 https://t.co/vOTXe2X5Qz — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 22, 2023

Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Stephen Fowler published the photos as they were released.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office has released four booking photos of those Georgia election interference defendants that have surrendered today (but not most recent ones like Rudy Giuliani). Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Smith, David Shafer and Cathy Latham pic.twitter.com/qLh46DIaFb — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 23, 2023

NEW: booking photos for Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani have been released. Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday evening, and the deadline for the rest is noon Friday. pic.twitter.com/0HpdkrWBY0 — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 23, 2023

According to Forbes, Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged with 41 counts last week related to the alleged “criminal enterprise,” a legal theory that led to racketeering charges, among others, against each defendant.

The former president himself faces 13 felonies in this, the fourth indictment against him in the last six months. He has not yet turned himself in, but his mugshot is expected to be forthcoming when he does.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told WSB-TV earlier this month that Trump would be fingerprinted and photographed like any other criminal suspect.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said.

Trump has said in a post to TruthSocial that he planned to turn himself in to Georgia authorities on Thursday.

