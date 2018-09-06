SECTIONS
Police Report 4 Dead in ‘Horrific’ Shooting at Busy Bank Building

Emergency personnel respond to reports of an active shooter situation Thursday near Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.John MInchillo / APEmergency personnel respond to reports of an active shooter situation Thursday near Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati. (John Minchillo / AP)

By The Western Journal
at 7:05am
Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police.

It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims also died at the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

He noted the building on the city’s Fountain Square houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops.

He says it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response to end the threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

