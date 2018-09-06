Police Report 4 Dead in ‘Horrific’ Shooting at Busy Bank Building

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police.

CONFIRMED: 5 Victims; 3 Killed. Shooter is also dead. Four transported to UC Medical Center. The four victims here at UC were 3 men and 1 woman. 1 is in critical condition and 1 is in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/iU7a8QUwGO — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) September 6, 2018

It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims also died at the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

JUST IN: At least 3 people are dead after a shooting at the Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati, according to police. The suspect is also dead and at least two others were injured, police say https://t.co/cioK74m4Ke pic.twitter.com/eFuOKnBEEZ — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2018

He noted the building on the city’s Fountain Square houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops.

He says it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response to end the threat.

