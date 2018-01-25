Police Search for Taco Bell Worker After Manager Is Assaulted With Hot Burrito

Police in South Carolina responded Monday to an incident in which a Taco Bell employee allegedly assaulted his supervisor with a hot burrito.

According to a report from the Spartanburg Police Department obtained by The Smoking Gun, officers were called to a local Taco Bell restaurant after an employee caused a scene.

The report indicates that Patricia Keeley — a supervisor at the restaurant — witnessed one of her employees get into “several verbal disputes with other coworkers.”

Keeley said she told the employee in question, Christopher Dalton, to “stop being a crybaby,” which is what sent him over the top.

“She stated that she turned around only to have a hot burrito slung at her,” the report read.

The food item was filled with melted cheese, which then splattered across restaurant equipment, as well as down Keeley’s left arm and her leg.

The report did not indicate if Keeley appeared to have suffered any injuries from the alleged attack.

However, the fast food worker’s rage apparently didn’t end there.

The report stated that the accused then took off his headset, broke it over his knee and threw it onto the floor, “causing it to break into several pieces.” Then, he “stormed out of the restaurant and left on foot.”

A warrant has been issued for the accused employee, but no arrests have been made, according to Fox News.

The South Carolina Taco Bell incident is not the first time someone has allegedly used food as a weapon.

According to Time magazine, a Nebraska man was arrested in 2012 and accused of assaulting his wife with a sandwich.

Larry Spurling of Malbeta reportedly became angry at his wife for “making him live in the county” and was “bored since there is no place for him to walk,” an arrest affidavit stated.

The victim is said to have left the dispute to go to her bedroom with a sandwich.

Spurling, who was intoxicated at the time, followed his wife into the bedroom and then allegedly pulled her hair, pushed her down on the bed and crammed the sandwich into her face.

The victim called 911, and Spurling was later found lying face down roughly 10 feet from their residence.

Spurling pleaded no contest to the charge of disturbing the peace, and was sentenced to five days in jail for his actions.

