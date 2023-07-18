Police Search Nevada Home in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation

Police have executed a search warrant on a Las Vegas home in connection with the unsolved 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, according to a report.

ABC News reported the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served the warrant on a residence in the suburb of Henderson, Nevada, on Monday.

The LVMPD issued a brief statement on the matter.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” the statement said. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

It is unclear if investigators have any leads. Information regarding who owns the house that was searched is also unavailable.

Shakur died in Las Vegas in September 1996, just days after he was shot multiple times while at a stoplight.

The 25-year-old was in a car that was being driven by Death Row Records executive Suge Knight.

The pair had just left a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel.

Knight, a reputed member of the Bloods street gang, was alongside Shakur when a fight broke out after the match with a person who was a member of the rival Crips street gang.

After the pair left the casino, an assailant fired 13 shots into the car.

Knight was also injured.

Shakur’s alleged final words were recounted by former Las Vegas police officer Chris Carroll years later.

Billboard reported the officer heard the gunfire and rushed to the scene where he found the rapper wounded.

“So I’m looking at Tupac, and he’s trying to yell back at Suge, and I’m asking him, ‘Who shot you? What happened? Who did it?’” Carroll said in 2014.

He said Shakur ignored him for the most part and tried to speak to Knight. Carroll said the wounded rapper eventually turned to him.

“And when he made that transition, he looked at me, and he’s looking right in my eyes. And that’s when I looked at him and said one more time, ‘Who shot you?’”

Carroll said Shakur’s only response was, “F*** you.”

No arrests have ever been made in the homicide.

