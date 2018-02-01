Police Unearth Gruesome Secret in Flower Pots During Search of Mall Santa’s Home

Toronto Police allege that a 66-year-old landscaper and former “mall Santa Claus” is responsible for the murders of at least five men in Canada’s largest city of Toronto.

Bruce McArthur, a freelance landscaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to a report from the National Post.

According to The Post, the accused serial killer is said to have buried the skeletal remains of his victims in outdoor planters and flower pots.

What’s more, officials believe that the remains of more victims may be hidden gardens and planters across Toronto, prompting authorities to request that anyone who may have received landscaping services from McArthur contact the police.

Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga alleges Bruce McArthur responsible for at least five murders after finding human remains hidden in planters. If you hired Bruce McArthur to do landscaping call the dedicated task force at 416-808-2021 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477 https://t.co/hZ4Os43p5e — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) January 29, 2018

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Compares Trump to Nazis, Then Old Tweets Re-Surface

Most of the victims are said to have come from Toronto’s gay village area.

The remains of three victims were reportedly found in planters located on a Toronto property, where officials believe the accused once completed landscaping work.Other planters have been taken by police, while two additional sites are currently being searched.

However, police have not released the locations currently being excavated.

“We do believe there are more and I have no idea how many more there are going to be,” said Sgt. Hank Idsinga at a press conference on Monday, according to The Post.

Although early information linked victims to the “gay village”, new information suggests that the victim profile is expanding, reported CNN.

“The last two victims don’t quite fit the profile of the earlier victims. It encompasses more than just the gay community,” Idsinga said, according to CNN.

“It encompasses the city of Toronto,” he added.

RELATED: Coroner Defies Judge’s Order to Release Las Vegas Shooter’s Autopsy Results

Three of the alleged victims are said to be of middle eastern descent, according to The Post.

However, the other 2 victims reportedly do not match the profile determined by police back in 2010.

“It’s a serial killer — alleged serial killer,” Idsinga said, according to CNN.

“The city of Toronto has never seen anything like this. The resources that are being thrown at it, everything that we have. I’d call it an unprecedented type of investigation.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.