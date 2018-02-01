The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Police Unearth Gruesome Secret in Flower Pots During Search of Mall Santa’s Home

By Caterine DeCicco
February 1, 2018 at 2:20pm

Print

Toronto Police allege that a 66-year-old landscaper and former “mall Santa Claus” is responsible for the murders of at least five men in Canada’s largest city of Toronto.

Bruce McArthur, a freelance landscaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to a report from the National Post.

According to The Post, the accused serial killer is said to have buried the skeletal remains of his victims in outdoor planters and flower pots.

What’s more, officials believe that the remains of more victims may be hidden gardens and planters across Toronto, prompting authorities to request that anyone who may have received landscaping services from McArthur contact the police.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Compares Trump to Nazis, Then Old Tweets Re-Surface

Most of the victims are said to have come from Toronto’s gay village area.

The remains of three victims were reportedly found in planters located on a Toronto property, where officials believe the accused once completed landscaping work.Other planters have been taken by police, while two additional sites are currently being searched.

However, police have not released the locations currently being excavated.

“We do believe there are more and I have no idea how many more there are going to be,” said Sgt. Hank Idsinga at a press conference on Monday, according to The Post.

Although early information linked victims to the “gay village”, new information suggests that the victim profile is expanding, reported CNN.

“The last two victims don’t quite fit the profile of the earlier victims. It encompasses more than just the gay community,” Idsinga said, according to CNN.

“It encompasses the city of Toronto,” he added.

RELATED: Coroner Defies Judge’s Order to Release Las Vegas Shooter’s Autopsy Results

Three of the alleged victims are said to be of middle eastern descent, according to The Post.
However, the other 2 victims reportedly do not match the profile determined by police back in 2010.
“It’s a serial killer — alleged serial killer,” Idsinga said, according to CNN.
“The city of Toronto has never seen anything like this. The resources that are being thrown at it, everything that we have. I’d call it an unprecedented type of investigation.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Canada, Murder, police

By: Caterine DeCicco on February 1, 2018 at 2:20pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Jason Hopkins

Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

Henry Rodgers

State of the union democrat protesters

Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump_

While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

The White House

These Are The 15 Guests Donald Trump Is Bringing with Him to The State of the Union

Randy DeSoto

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

Recently Posted