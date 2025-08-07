Police in Washington Are Looking for a 'Cowardly' Arsonist as Assaults on ICE Agents Skyrocket 830%

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Washington state was hit with an arson attack over the weekend, and now federal agents are hunting for the culprit.

The Department of Homeland Security posted information about the attack on the social media website X Tuesday, laying out what happened.

“On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in,” the message began. “Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this [as] an act of arson. There have been no injuries reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

“It is unclear if our brave ICE law enforcement were the targets of these violent acts,” it continued.

DHS did, however, bring up recent fearmongering reports and negative attacks from liberal lawmakers, claiming that ICE agents are facing a massive increase in assaults.

On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this has an act of arson. There have been no injuries reported at this time… pic.twitter.com/55MB6Y7idr — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 5, 2025

“From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi Gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale,” the DHS added. “Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 830% increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The New York Post reported on the attack as well, and included photos of the damage.

Though no injuries were reported, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the New York Post that rhetoric from far-left leaders is putting federal agents at greater risk.

“Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor [Michelle] Wu of Boston, [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz, and Mayor [Karen] Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE,” she said.

These increased attacks also come at a time when Democratic lawmakers and liberal citizens are pushing for ICE agents to forego using masks, leaving them open to doxing and further harassment.

Due to the intimidation factor being an issue with regard to masks and First Amendment concerns, each officer was mandated to wear a body camera linked to their identity, according to a January announcement on ICE’s website.

When the announcement was made, however, ICE recognized that they did not have the resources to issue cameras to all ICE law enforcement personnel, but would “begin deploying” body cameras to reach their goal.

Even Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, admitted he doesn’t like the practice of agents wearing masks. Yet he told CBS News he’d allow it to continue “due to concerns about his officers’ safety.”

“I’m not a proponent of the masks,” Lyons explained. “However, if that’s a tool that the men and women of ICE to keep themselves and their family safe, then I will allow it.

“I do kind of push back on the criticism that they don’t identify themselves,” he added. “The immigration mission is one of the forefront of this administration, so it [has] a lot of scrutiny and publicity to it.”

These attacks are unacceptable. ICE is not perfect, nor are its agents, and they never will be. But violence is not the answer. It can only escalate the problem.

If citizens have issues with how ICE conducts its operations, the courts are at their disposal. Or they can meet with local, state, and federal leaders. They can even organize a get-out-the-vote campaign to defeat lawmakers they disagree with, or even become citizen journalists on the ground, within reason.

When weapons, arson, threats, and potential murder come into the picture, it can set off a powder keg that has the potential to plunge the country into chaos.

