20-Year-Old SEC Football Player Found Dead on Campus

A defensive lineman for the University of Kentucky football program, Nicholas Smith, was found dead on campus Monday at the age of 20.

The school’s athletic department confirmed his passing, and head coach Will Stein issued a statement, according to WSB-TV.

“Today our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew and loved him,” Stein wrote on X.

“This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory.”

Today our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him. This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory. pic.twitter.com/Eaz5AIxyU2 — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) June 8, 2026

Smith was found in his room by campus police Monday morning.

School spokesman Jay Blanton said the University of Kentucky Police Department received a call at 10:03 a.m., saying that a student was dead inside one of the residence halls, ESPN reported.

Blanton said the police are currently coordinating with the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner, adding that their investigation has yet to reveal any evidence of foul play.

The cause of death, however, has yet to be determined.

In addition to football, Smith also played basketball for Walnut Grove High School in Walton County. He was offered the chance to play football at Georgia Tech, but turned them down in favor of the Wildcats.

He was redshirted for his freshman year and was headed into his sophomore season, with dreams of advancing to the National Football League and one day owning his own food business, according to his team biography page.

His nicknames were “Happy” and “Big Happ.”

“Hold your children tighter kiss them tell them you love them check on them everyday,” Smith’s mother, Genedra Smalls, reportedly wrote on her Facebook page after his death. “Thank you for those who have reached out who heard the news thank you for your support and your prayers.”

Smith is survived by his parents and six siblings.

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