Police's Search for Fugitive Remains Unsuccessful Until Brave Toddler Takes Literal Stand for Truth

It’s good to be honest, Tina Hicks.

That’s what you — and we all — can learn from a little child.

Authorities in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Friday were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 45-year-old Tina Hicks.

Deputies from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, along with Williamsburg police and Kentucky State Police, were at a home in Williamsburg, which is in eastern Kentucky 14 miles north of the Tennessee border.

At the home, no adult family member would tell police of Hicks’ whereabouts.

But a little boy would.

According to a sheriff’s department Facebook post: “A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated ‘It is good to be honest… we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’”

And so she was.

Apprehended, Hicks was served with six outstanding warrants, including two for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brentley Patrick commended the toddler “for his integrity and service to the community,” according to the Facebook post.

The comment section after the sheriff department’s Facebook post contained kudos for the boy, but some expressed concern about his future safety.

However, he was not a resident of the home where Hicks was apprehended, the sheriff’s department posted.

“He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused,” the post said.

“He was just at the wrong place wrong time. If deputies thought he was a potential victim of repercussions, it would have been dealt with.”

It’s nice to see the boy do the right thing — “It is good to be honest,” is what he said, and “We shouldn’t lie.”

Here’s hoping Hicks can get things straightened out in her life.

And maybe she should think about following the example of a little child.

