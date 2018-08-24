Political World Mourns Tragic John McCain News

John McCain’s family announced Friday that the longtime Republican senator from Arizona has decided to end his brain cancer treatment. The unspoken but widely understood implication is that he likely does not have much longer to live.

Devastated reactions lit up Twitter as soon as the news broke, much of it from fellow Republicans.

John McCain is going to finish the race the way he has done everything in his life, his way and on his terms. May God bless him & his family as he completes the final leg of his inspiring and heroic journey. https://t.co/agocouXj2N — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 24, 2018

No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service,

sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism

inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by

our friendship. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 24, 2018

John McCain personifies service to our country. The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 24, 2018

God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family @SenJohnMcCain — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 24, 2018

Democrats also paid their respects to the Vietnam War veteran.

Senator John McCain is a warrior in every sense of the word. To an inspiring man and a loving family, our thoughts are with you. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 24, 2018

I am thinking about my former colleague John McCain today, and know how brave and strong he is. At this point, I hope he will be free of pain and know that he is indeed admired and respected by the vast majority of the people of America. — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) August 24, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with Senator McCain and his family. https://t.co/cqHXdjJntj — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 24, 2018

John McCain is an American hero whose service to our country is an inspiration. Wisconsin sends him and his family support and strength during this challenging time. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) August 24, 2018

Members of the media joined in as well.

The Russell Senate Office Building is named for Sen. Richard Russell, who spent decades blocking any and all attempts at federal civil rights legislation. It should be renamed for John McCain. — Will Rahn (@willrahn) August 24, 2018

"Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself, something that encompasses you but is not defined by your existence alone." – Senator John McCain — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) August 24, 2018

Many more big names will likely offer their sympathy to the McCain family in the coming days.

