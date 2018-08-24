SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Political World Mourns Tragic John McCain News

By The Western Journal
at 10:12am
Print

John McCain’s family announced Friday that the longtime Republican senator from Arizona has decided to end his brain cancer treatment. The unspoken but widely understood implication is that he likely does not have much longer to live.

Devastated reactions lit up Twitter as soon as the news broke, much of it from fellow Republicans.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Democrats also paid their respects to the Vietnam War veteran.

Members of the media joined in as well.

RELATED: Breaking: John McCain’s Family Announces Cancer Treatment Will Be Discontinued

Many more big names will likely offer their sympathy to the McCain family in the coming days.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Joe Saunders

Woman speaking on Fox News set

Manafort Juror #0302: Mueller’s Case Was ‘Witch Hunt’

Scott Kelnhofer

operations in Afghanistan from 2016-18YouTube

Army General: Trump’s Complete Reversal of Obama’s Strategy Is Working

Randy DeSoto

Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

Pelosi Reveals Impeachment Stance After Cohen Plea: ‘Has to Spring From Somewhere Else’

Steven Beyer

Mike Pence rushes to help a Congressman's wife up.Mark Knoller / Twitter

Pence Doesn’t Miss a Beat the Moment Congressman’s Wife Trips Coming Off Air Force Two

Chuck Ross

a katz / Shutterstock.com

Cohen Laywer: CNN Got ‘Bombshell’ Report Mixed Up

Terry Ray

Robert Mueller testifiesAlex Wong/ Getty Images

Opinion: How Mueller’s Reign of Terror Can Be Stopped

The Western Journal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gestures while speaking at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Warren Tax Docs Show $900k Household Income, Despite Senators Only Making $174k

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.