Cops Find Dead Body at $1.1 Million Home Owned by Ayanna Pressley's Husband

A dead body was discovered Saturday in a home belonging to the husband of Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Though the loss of life is tragic, we should be asking ourselves why this supposed champion of equality owns a property valued at $1.1 million.

Pressley joined Congress in 2019 as part of the far-left faction known as “The Squad,” which includes fellow Democrats like Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

To summarize the group’s sentiments, their brand includes denunciations of capitalism, as well as calls to defund the police and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, all in the name of their warped views of justice and equality.

Does their message align with their lifestyle choices? Not quite.

The Washington Times reported Saturday about the aforementioned property to which police in Boston, Massachusetts were called, arriving at 1:50 p.m.

Although details about the cause of death were not disclosed, details about the home were — as Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris, bought the property in 2021.

Is it fair for someone with multiple homes to overtax those of us who barely have a single home? Yes No

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The two-story, seven-bedroom home has been on the market for a month and was raided two months ago.

It’s not certain if any criminal charges stemmed from it.

Pressley’s properties have increased her net worth tremendously since coming into office. The Dallas Express wrote in February that a once-negative net worth before joining Congress now sees her taking in around $350,000 annually in rent from at least five properties.

Those listed in Massachusetts have values ranging from $2.5 million to $8 million.

This is someone who, in July 2021, camped on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to advocate for taxpayer funded rent relief, as noted by the New York Post.

Legislators must step in to stop those greedy landlords from taking from the poor — never mind that Pressley was well on her way to being one of those landlords.

If Pressley is so concerned about helping those in need, why not turn those extra properties into orphanages, halfway houses, or homes for illegal immigrants?

Better yet, just turn them over to the state and make them free housing for anyone who needs it.

Her brand is the same as every far-left member of Congress — do as I say, not as I do.

Were the left actually serious about wealth redistribution, economic justice, socialism, or whatever framing they choose, they’d lead by example.

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