Commentary

Pope Francis Kisses Hand of Muslim Imam, Declares All Religions 'Have a Role to Play'

 By Samuel Short  September 5, 2024 at 3:44pm
Pope Francis is embarking upon a 12-day trip through four nations in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

His intent with the voyage is to pledge the Catholic Church will combat religious violence while inspiring stronger ties to other religions.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the Pope made his first stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, home to the largest Muslim population in the world.

A notable moment came when the Pope — in a wheelchair — appeared next to Indonesia’s grand imam, Nasaruddin Umar, at the entrance to the “Tunnel of Friendship” which connects Istiqlal Mosque to the nearby Catholic Cathedral, Our Lady of the Assumption.

It was here that the Pope received a kiss on the head from the Imam while kissing his hand in response.

The AP reported the Pope made comments that same day, saying religions “have a role to play in helping everyone pass through the tunnels of life with our eyes turned towards the light.”

The Pope stressed a message of unity between Catholics and Muslims in further remarks.

Speaking to an audience alongside the Imam, he said, via translation, “I encourage you to continue along this path so that all of us, all of us together, each cultivating his or her own spirituality and practicing his or her religion, may walk in search of God and contribute to building open societies …”

He spoke further about his vision for those societies, “founded on reciprocal respect and mutual love, capable of protecting against rigidity, fundamentalism, and extremism which are always dangerous never justifiable.”

The Pope’s message here is overly conciliatory.

While he does not say it outright, the implication is that there are multiple ways to God.

His message is one of religious pluralism.

Should Christians accept that view? Compare his words to those of Jesus in the Gospel of John.

In John 4:16, “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'”

While the Pope should not be openly hostile to a people who welcome him, he should pay heed to the Bible’s message in constructing his own greeting.

When we cultivate our own spirituality through something other than Jesus Christ, we are not following his word.

While his mission appears driven by peace and diplomacy, the Pope should never say or imply that there are any other paths than Christ.

