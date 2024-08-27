Ohio State Football Stars Preach the Gospel to Thousands of Students, Leading to Many Baptisms: 'The Most Incredible Night'

Many of us can sense evil spreading across the world.

Thus, we praise God when we discover His light in places we might otherwise never have thought to look.

According to the sports-and-faith-focused Sports Spectrum, thousands of students gathered Sunday night on the campus of Ohio State University for worship, baptisms and testimonies from past and present OSU football players, prompting the mother of one former player to describe the event as “[t]he most incredible night I have experienced in a longggg time!”

Indeed, one could scarcely imagine a more stirring introduction to the college football season.

Earlier this month on the Instagram social media platform, former OSU wide receiver Kamryn Babb posted an incredible video inviting the entire campus community to “Fall Kickoff: An Invitation to Jesus.”

“If you’ve ever sowed seed and prayed for a move of God on campus, we invite you to come be apart of reaping the harvest together as a body!” Babb wrote.

The video itself featured baptisms, testimonies and direct invitations from a number of players.

“He loves you, He’s calling you here,” one player said of Jesus.

Alana Templeton, Babb’s mother, described the scene on Sunday.

“The most incredible night I have experienced in a longggg time! God is moving on The Ohio State campus! So many came and were touched by God! So many were baptized! Watching over 2000 students worshipping…an Unbelievable experience! Our boys are changing lives!” the proud mama wrote on social media platform X.

The most incredible night I have experienced in a longggg time! God is moving on The Ohio State campus!

So many came and were touched by God! So many were baptized! Watching over 2000 students worshipping…an Unbelievable experience! Our boys are changing lives! #ProudMama pic.twitter.com/dzrc4l8DfT — ꪖꪶꪖꪀꪖ 🌹 (@AlanaTempleton) August 26, 2024

The Lantern, OSU’s student newspaper, reported on X that event organizers had more than 10,000 Bibles to give to attendees.

BREAKING NEWS CONT.: Speakers at the gathering said this is a collaboration of many local churches and people have come here from all over the country. Speakers also said they have 10,000 Bibles to hand out. — The Lantern (@TheLantern) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the current football team’s top superstars led the way.

For instance, in a short clip posted to YouTube, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka spoke of “peace that surpasses all understanding.”

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau also spoke.

“The Lord God is the foundation of who we are,” Tuimoloau said of his fellow Polynesian Christians.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson said, “Jesus changed my life, set me free from my sin.”

On Monday, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports projected both Egbuka and Tuimoloau as first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN, Egbuka earned first-team honors on the preseason Associated Press All-America team. Henderson made the second team.

In other words, a handful of football players did not gather on the OSU campus to praise Jesus. Instead, it would be more accurate to say that some of the best football players in the world came together for that purpose.

Furthermore, the gathering of Christ-followers in Columbus, Ohio, did not begin in 2024.

After all, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year, starred at Ohio State. A devout Christian, Stroud has talked openly about his faith.

“God has brought together a number of devout followers of Christ on the Ohio State football team, and He’s already borne astounding spiritual fruit,” Sports Spectrum’s Kevin Mercer wrote.

Indeed, in His infinite wisdom, God has chosen to reveal His light to the world through the best players on one of college football’s best teams.

