Pope Francis Taken to Hospital After Canceling Multiple Events in Recent Days

 By Jack Davis  February 28, 2024 at 1:03pm
Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital following his general audience on Wednesday.

The pope, who has been suffering from the flu, had a CT scan, Reuters reported, citing two sources it did not name.

Francis also underwent a CT scan in November while battling the flu, Reuters reported.

The 87-year-old pontiff arrived at Gemelli Hospital on Tiber Island and left after a short visit, according to NBC.

“After the general audience, Pope Francis went to the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital for some diagnostic tests. At the end he returned to the Vatican,” the Vatican said in a statement, according to NBC.

Earlier, he had skipped a reading during his weekly Wednesday audience, to which he arrived in a wheelchair.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I still have a bit of a cold,” Francis said, according to Reuters.

At the end of the audience, the pope spoke to some of those in attendance, with Reuters describing his voice as hoarse and reported that the pope coughed.

NBC noted that the pope had canceled his Sunday and Monday appointments, although on Sunday he did appear at a window looking out on St. Peter’s Square to offer a blessing to those below.

The pope has had multiple health complications in recent years, including a bout of bronchitis in April that sent him to the hospital for three days.

In 2021, he underwent intestinal surgery.

Francis has said that he is not opposed to the concept of stepping down from the papacy if his health worsens.

In 2013, his predecessor, Pope Benedict, became the first pope to resign from the post since 1415 and only the fourth to do so in the 2,000-year history of the church.

Benedict died in 2022.

Francis has said he would resign if it seemed what he ought to do, according to the U.K. Telegraph, which cited an interview with Mexican television.

Francis is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday, according to ABC.

Conversation