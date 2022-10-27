Parler Share
Popular Bodybuilder Dies Suddenly at Age 43

 By Jack Davis  October 27, 2022 at 6:42am
Bodybuilder Andreas Frey of Germany died suddenly last week at the age of 43.

His death Oct. 20 was announced Saturday on the Facebook page of Frey Nutrition, a company he founded that sells protein supplements and other items related to bodybuilding.

“It is with deep sorrow that we must announce that Andreas Frey, founder of FREY Nutrition, passed away on the night of October 20,” said the post, translated from German. It said he “died suddenly in his sleep.”

“Our sympathy goes out to his deceased, especially his wife Ina and his daughters Anna and Lisa,” the post said.



The post said that Frey’s widow, Ina Frey, who was a co-founder of the company, will now run the enterprise.

“Frey Nutrition thus remains in the family hands and will carry on Andreas’ philosophy ‘THE BEST OR NOTHING’ in his sense,” the post said.

The post did not provide a cause of death.

The website Generation Iron said Frey began competing in bodybuilding at the age of 15.

His 20s were the peak of his career, and in 2006 he was the runner-up during the DPI Night Of Champions.


In 2007, he suffered a pectoral injury and retired from competing.

During his abbreviated career, he won 15 of the 33 shows in which he competed.

His death prompted health adviser Beverly Daley Grandison to offer a caution to the world of bodybuilding.

“This is very sad. Dead at 43 yrs old. Too many deaths in this sport happening in the last 2 yrs. This is a very serious competitive sport that neglects the importance of fueling their bodies properly,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Please get informed and educate our younger generation. Not sure what he died from but I’m aware a lot of these guys pump a lot of creatine and unhealthy supplements to bulk up, which is not good for the body. Do your research,” she said.



According to the website Medico Topics, Frey was born in Romania and later moved to Germany.

The site said he initially had an interest in fitness when he was 9, but turned away from it, only to later return to bodybuilding.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
