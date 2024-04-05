Share
Popular Pizza Chain Forced to Close 5 Locations After California's $20 Minimum Wage Kicks In

 By Adelle Nazarian  April 5, 2024 at 8:32am
California’s new $20 minimum wage law has forced popular chain Mod Pizza to abruptly close at least five locations in the Golden State and 27 locations nationwide.

Mod Pizza, known as “the Chipotle of pizza,” shuttered its location in Clovis, near Fresno, two weeks ago, according to the New York Post.

Fifteen employees were let go at the Clovis location.

The Post reported that each of the laid off employees was given a $2,000 severance.

Mod Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by husband-and-wife Scott and Ally Svenson, and is an acronym for “made on demand.”

The move coincides with a rise in prices at McDonald’s, Burger King, Chipotle and In-N-Out Burger in California as a result of Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign the minimum wage hike into law.

The minimum wage law came into effect on Monday.

Is a high minimum wage bad for businesses?

Mod Pizza employees reportedly said they were told two days before their final shifts that they were being let go.

Despite the California Warrant Act requiring that employers give a 60-day notice to affected employees before a mass layoff, the former Mod employee — who wished to remain anonymous due to a non-disclosure agreement — said the corporation never gave a reason for closing the stores in California.

“Not from corporate directly, but I do have a feeling it had to do with the $20-an-hour increase, seeing as they knew it was coming,” he told KMPH.

Social media was divided over the decision to shutter several locations due to the minimum wage hike.

Other fast food chains are also seeing a spike in prices.

McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, revealed that rising prices, including a Big Mac meal nearing $18 at some locations, have alienated customers making less than $45,000 a year.

The New York Post reported that over last summer, a McDonald’s franchisee in nearby Darien, Connecticut, that was called out for charging $17.59 for a Big Mac combo meal, also sold a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Bacon meal with fries and a soda for $19.

With prices like these, more Americans are turning to eating at home over dining out.

Adelle Nazarian
Adelle Nazarian has over 15 years of experience in journalism, geopolitics, and the media world. She is also an entrepreneur who has founded and served as CEO of several organizations. She enjoys traveling, is constantly learning and is inquisitive by nature. Adelle speaks English, Persian (Farsi), French and Mandarin Chinese. Follow Adelle Nazarian on X @AdelleNaz.
Popular Pizza Chain Forced to Close 5 Locations After California's $20 Minimum Wage Kicks In
