Popular Tourist Area Rocked by Massive Explosion - Bodies Seen Strewn on the Streets

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 13, 2022 at 12:14pm
Reports coming out of Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday were horrific after it was reported that at least six people were killed and 53 injured as a result of a bomb blast.

According to CNN, an explosion ripped through Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square, a popular area in the city. State authorities have launched an investigation into those responsible for the brazen attack and their motives for doing so.

“We wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured,” Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya tweeted, adding that any developments in the investigation would be shared with the public.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that the explosion was an “attack.”

“Relevant units of our state continue to work to reveal the perpetrators of this treacherous attack and the gatherings behind it. Let our nation be sure that the perpetrators of this attack will be exposed with all its elements and punished as they deserve,” President Erdogan wrote in a translated tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, the Turkish president paid his respects to those who’ve perished in the blast and friends and family of the dead and injured.

“I wish God’s mercy on our brothers who died in the bomb attack on Istiklal Street, patience for their relatives, and a speedy recovery to our wounded. Get well soon to our country, our nation, our Istanbul,” Erdogan wrote in a translated tweet.

Just before heading to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Erdogan said, “All the responsible figures will be identified and punished.”

A Reuters report said the area where the blast occurred, the Beyoglu district, was especially crowded with locals, tourists and business owners, as is typical on the weekends.

Shortly after the blast occurred, several videos were uploaded to social media, including CCTV footage and street-view recordings.

WARNING: The videos below contain graphic images.

CCTV footage revealed a close-up view of the blast in a particularly crowded area of the street.

Additional video footage revealed the carnage leftover from the explosion, with some clips showing bodies on the ground and tipped-over baby carriages. CNN said journalist Tariq Keblaoui, an eyewitness to the blast, reported bodies scattered across the area where the bomb detonated.

CNN noted that Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had assigned at least five prosecutors to determine the who and why behind the alleged attack.

Several world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shared their condolences on social media.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the news that many lives were lost and injured in the explosion on Istiklal Street. I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain,” Zelenskyy wrote in a translated tweet.

Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
