Popular YouTube Personality Dead at 22 After Medical Incident: 'I Don't Understand Why God Does Things'

A 22-year-old YouTube and social media personality was found dead Sunday after disappearing the previous day.

Annabelle Ham of Atlanta was last seen Saturday walking along a pier in Fairhope, Alabama, WSB-TV reported.

Her family said her death was due to an epileptic event, according to the Daily Mail. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her,” the family said.

She had reportedly traveled to Alabama for a bachelorette party.

Ham had been posting videos to YouTube since 2015. She had nearly 80,000 YouTube subscribers and over 76,000 followers on Instagram.

Her sister Amelia Ham wrote a tribute to her in an Instagram post.

“Sometimes i don’t understand why god does things but, i can’t even put into words how hard this is,” she wrote. “You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amelia may (@ameliamham)



“Annabelle was such a good sister to alexandria, and me,” she continued.

“She was so sweet, so pretty with the … bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room. but god was ready for her.”

Annabelle “always wanted to live life to the fullest,” her sister said, adding, “That’s what we have to do now. and i know she is dancing around in heaven right now.”

She closed with a reference to Jeremiah 29:11.

Another sister, Alexandria Ham, also mourned the loss in an Instagram post.

“There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are,” she wrote.

“Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Ham was studying communications at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Her sorority issued a statement Monday on Facebook, saying, “Alpha Omicron Pi is mourning the loss of Annabelle Ham.”







“Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.

“Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short.”

