Path 27
Commentary

Portland Can't Find Recruits to Revive Gun Violence Dept After It Was Dissolved Last Year

Cameron Arcand August 2, 2021 at 3:01pm
Path 27

Social justice movements are fantastic at making issues worse than they were to begin with, which is becoming the unfortunate case in Portland, Oregon.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Focused Initiative Team has been able to garner the interest of only four law enforcement officials to fill the 14 slots needed to have a fully functioning unit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Homicides are on the rise in the liberal city, with gun violence being the main cause.

Fifty-three people have been killed so far this year, the second-highest on record, as 1987 saw 70 homicides, according to the report Monday.

The unit used to be called the Gun Violence Reduction Team, but that was dissolved last year amid calls to defund and even abolish the police.

Trending:
Trump Puts Democrats on Notice with 'Virtually Unprecedented' Midterm Fundraising Haul

This new force will have its own citizen-advisory board for increased oversight to prevent disproportionate racial profiling, which was a chief reason cited for shutting down the old unit.

An outlined mission of the newly formed team is to “identify and dismantle institutional and systemic racism in the bureau’s responses to gun violence,” according to National Review.

The flowery language is simply a way to appease the leftists of Portland.

These officers are already well aware that they will have hostile reception in certain areas, so you cannot blame them for not wanting to join that team.

Should Portland have defunded the police?

“They’re demonizing and vilifying you, and then they want to put you in a unit where you’re under an even bigger microscope,” police union leader Daryl Turner told The Wall Street Journal.

Portland was one of the cities that dealt with major riots following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last May.


It was one of the few that acted in response to cut funding to law enforcement.

The City Council voted to defund the police by at least $15 million last June, with only one of the four members voting “no” because she believed it did not go far enough, according to KGW-TV.

Related:
Helicopter Deployed, Military Goes Door to Door to Enforce COVID Lockdown

“While I sit here as a middle-aged white guy who is fortunate in so many ways, I do believe that I have an important role to play in this transitional period,” Mayor Ted Wheeler told protesters that month, the outlet reported.

“As I speak there are hundreds of you out in front of my apartment building. … I hear you and I see you. … And I’m going to be with you all the way.”

Hopefully, this task force will be able to combat the rise in crime, even though it is clearly off to a rocky start.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Portland Can't Find Recruits to Revive Gun Violence Dept After It Was Dissolved Last Year
'Voting Rights' Stunt Only Gets Worse as More State Reps Join Texas Dems in DC
Postal Workers Union Delivers Stunning Blow to Biden: End Vaccine Mandates
It Begins: China Converting Civilian Ships Into an Assault Armada as It Prepares for Full Amphibious Invasion
It's Official: Poll Shows Biden's Approval Rating Is at All-Time Low
See more...

Conversation