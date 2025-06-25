Hey, everyone remember that whole “MAGA civil war” thing that was supposed to be going on because of the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities? It turns out that it was every bit as real as the whole “World War III” thing that was supposed to be going on concurrently.

Funny how that works.

A new poll by CBS News and YouGov found that Republicans overwhelmingly approve of President Donald Trump’s approval of airstrikes on the facilities over the weekend; while the majority of respondents disapprove, this is driven more by Democratic and independent sentiment.

Moreover, the numbers get even better when you differentiate between all Republicans and “MAGA Republicans,” the poll found.

The poll, given to 1,720 American adults, was taken between June 22 and 24, which means at least some of it was conducted before a tenuous peace took hold.

Overall, 44 percent approved of the airstrikes while 56 percent of them disapproved of them. However, this shrunk to within the margin of error of +/- 3 points when respondents were asked about confidence in the Trump administration’s handling of the conflict, such as it was: 49 percent with confidence, 51 percent without.

It’s unclear what differs in the strikes vs. the handling of Iran — given that they’re almost coterminous in their effect — but I digress.

Breaking the results down, 85 percent of Republicans approved of the strikes against the 15 percent that approved of them. But wouldn’t “MAGA Republicans” be more likely to disagree, given that we were told a civil war was a’brewin? No: 94 percent of the MAGA crew approved vs. 6 percent that didn’t.

But I was reliably informed that this was a full-on internecine conflict. To paraphrase the cartoonist Garry Trudeau — a man generally slotted in-between Justin and Pierre Elliott when I’m compiling my list of “Least Favorite Trudeaus” — this civil war had such promise!

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

The MAGA civil war just hit the Alex Jones vs. Catturd phase. 🍿🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gb4mAz8DcU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 6, 2025

The MAGA Civil War rages on! 😂 pic.twitter.com/HgxDMXhrrR — Chris Nelson (@ReOpenChris) June 19, 2025

A civil war has broken out among the MAGA grifters pic.twitter.com/36sOcFxV5D — Garbage Human (@GarbageHuman24) June 20, 2025

This perception of “MAGA civil war” — generally driven by a few generally aggressive, Very Online™ personalities, most of whom have no real-world clout — was, being charitable to the individuals involved, over-anxiousness regarding the possibility of regional war. In some more exceptional cases that one cannot be more charitable about, it involved people who had lost all orbit and contact with reality and form an exceptionally fringe group within the Republican Party that MAGA neither needs nor even wants in order to win. (See: Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes.)

Groypers failed to create a MAGA civil war again. This has to be the 13th time since 2023. pic.twitter.com/PhzeZqB02q — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) June 18, 2025

The Illuminati, the lizard people, the so-called astronauts who never actually landed on the moon, and microwave rays will do that to you.

This also isn’t the only poll that’s found this, mind you — something that people on social media have also been quick to point out.

The MAGA civil war that wasn’t… Twitter isn’t real life people! https://t.co/dugIbv39OQ — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 24, 2025

There was no MAGA civil war over U.S. air strikes against Iran. More than one poll showed this was an 80/20 issue among Trump voters, with 80 for air strikes. What there was is a handful of high-profile MAGA leaders against any action, which skewed reality. Trump did the… — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) June 22, 2025

68 percent of Republicans support the strikes, only 13 percent disapprove. There was never a MAGA civil war https://t.co/XO4km8Ia3C — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 22, 2025

There was never a “MAGA civil war” in the same way there was never a risk of “World War III.” And, in fact, this had some people disappointed:

I think talk of a MAGA civil war over Iran is overblown. There are certainly many influencers that are pissed but the average MAGA just follows wherever Trump goes. They’d support deploying 500k troops to Lesotho if trump came out strongly in favor of it — James Lippens (@ShamebyJames) June 23, 2025

Arguably, the party with the bigger risk of “civil war” is still the Democrats, who’ve managed to turn all the “Dems in Disarray” headlines into political reality, Between Zohran Mamdani, David Hogg, Kamala Harris’ potential attempted comeback, 2028 shankings, and so on and so forth. I don’t know what intraparty civil war looks like precisely, but the party, who’s arguing and whose national committee is literally breaking down in tears on Zoom calls, feels like it’s closer to it.

But then again, this is why it’s nice to effectively own the same media apparatus that talks up the non-existent civil war on one side and ignores it on the other. For the most part, this was completely made up by the people desperately hoping to splinter MAGA. That’s not going to happen, and the numbers bear that out. Nice try, though.

