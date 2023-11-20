Share
News

Powerful Blue-State Teachers Union Fights to End Basic Skills Test Requirement for Educators

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2023 at 8:25am
Share

A teachers union said proficiency in basic skills should no longer be required for teachers.

The New Jersey Education Association is pushing for Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to sign legislation that wipes away those standards.

The union said in a Nov. 7 post on its website that requiring proficiency in basic skills just gets in the way of adding bodies to the state’s teacher corps.

“New Jersey requires that candidates for teacher certification pass a basic skills test, the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators: Reading, Writing and Math, or show SAT, ACT, or GRE scores in the top third percentile the year they were taken,” the NJEA said.

“When the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) adopted changes to the administrative code around teacher certification, it missed an opportunity to eliminate this requirement, which created an unnecessary barrier to entering the profession,” the union said, referring to the elimination of the educative Teacher Performance Assessment last year.

Trending:
Sports Host Draws Shock and Disgust After Admitting She 'Would Make Up' Sideline Reports at NFL Games

Nicki Neily, the president of Parents Defending Education, said dumbing down standards is not the best way to recruit teachers, according to a post on X.

Do you think the basic skills test should be eliminated?

“You can eliminate some of the unnecessary red tape around becoming a teacher without eliminating a basic skills test. Teachers should be able to pass a basic skills test before they’re tasked with educating children in those core subjects,” she wrote.

Union president Sean Spiller said in September that teachers struggle as it is with too much paperwork and not enough income, according to WKXW-FM in Trenton.

“When you combine the frustration that the educators are feeling with the paperwork and the inundation with these other things that are not helpful for teaching, plus your loss in compensation both in direct salary and also the benefits, it’s just a bad combination,” Spiller said.

During a recent segment on the Fox News show “Outnumbered,” former Republican National Committee official Cassie Smedile pushed back, according to Fox News.

Related:
Blue State Cuts 'So Help Me God' from Oath Requirement Following Atheist Group's Federal Lawsuit

“We all know the national report card is in the tank. Failing grades across the board and now you’re going to say, ‘Oh let’s just lower the barrier of entry for the people educating our kids’ – our most prized possessions?” she said.

Jeremy Hunt, chairman of Veterans on Duty, offered his opinion that education officials are “disconnected with reality” on the situation.

“It’s scary when you think about where our education is going,” he added, while co-host Emily Compagno said she thought the NJEA’s statement was a “joke” at first.

Compagno said basic skills “are not a barrier. That’s the fundamental qualifications for a position description.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Powerful Blue-State Teachers Union Fights to End Basic Skills Test Requirement for Educators
Controversial School District Suspends Student for Allegedly Reporting, Leaking Classmate's Swastika Flag to Public: Report
Trans Pop Star Encourages Gay Sex Among Fans at Concerts That Also Permit 8 Year Olds: 'That's the Goal'
Illegals Disappointed as Democrat-Controlled Sanctuary City Cries Uncle, Cuts Services for Overwhelming Influx
'I Don't Understand': Kamala Harris Stumbles Over Question About Being Selected VP Based on Race
See more...

Conversation