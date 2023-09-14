Judge Calls Striking Teachers' Tactics 'Preposterous,' Orders Them Back to Classrooms

A Nevada judge on Wednesday ordered the Clark County Education Association to stop its strike that forced schools to cancel classes due to teachers’ absences.

The Clark County School District and the teachers’ union, which represents about 18,000 employees, have been in contract negotiations since March regarding pay, benefits and working conditions.

During the negotiations, Las Vegas-area schools have seen staffing shortages, which the judge declared as a strike, ruling that the union could face penalties if the absences continue, according to the Associated Press.

The staffing shortages have caused CCSD campus closures and classes to be combined.

Classes were canceled on Friday at Sewell Elementary School and Givens Elementary School, causing the city of Las Vegas to provide temporary child care at a community center.

Gibson Elementary School was closed Tuesday and two other schools had to relocate students to large areas on campus, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“The court finds that a strike has occurred,” Clark County District Judge Crystal Eller said in a hearing.

“The idea that this can be ignored, that these are sick call-outs, and that they are actually due to someone being sick, is preposterous.”

To stop and prevent teacher strikes, CCSD filed an emergency motion in July seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

Public employees in Nevada are not allowed to strike, so the union could face up to $50,000 per day and $1,000 per day for union officers if the strike continues, according to the Review-Journal.

We’re back at the table, and educators are standing strong to ensure we get the contract we deserve and that every student has a licensed teacher in their classroom! #CCEAStrong pic.twitter.com/CcB0H37aP5 — Clark County Education Association (@cceanv) September 11, 2023



Union officials claimed the absences have not been caused by union actions and that a strike is not an option, the Review-Journal reported.

The CCEA and CCSD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

