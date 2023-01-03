Prayers Needed: 'Arguably the Best' Tennis Player of All Time Diagnosed with 2 Forms of Cancer

One of the all-time greats of women’s tennis is facing a serious health challenge.

In a statement released through the World Tennis Association, Martina Navratilova announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with two different forms of cancer.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said of her diagnosis.

The winner of 59 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles has been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer and throat cancer.

“It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Navratilova has had cancer before. The International Tennis Hall of Famer was treated for noninvasive breast cancer in 2010, according to her WTA statement.

The Czech-American retired athlete realized that her lymph node had enlarged while attending WTA finals in Fort Worth, Texas in November.

A subsequent biopsy confirmed a diagnosis of throat cancer.

Continuing medical treatment revealed breast cancer, as well.

Has cancer affected your life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Navratilova’s agent Mary Greenham is describing both forms of cancer as being detected in their earlier stages, according to CNN.

The statement released on the diagnosis describes her prognosis as good. She will receive medical treatment in New York City.

Only four women’s tennis players have more Grand Slam singles titles than Navratilova, who at 18 Grand Slam wins, is considered one of the best of all time.

Navratilova also won 31 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles — more than any other player.

In addition to her tennis accomplishments, Navratilova is an advocate for the competitive integrity of women’s sports.

The tennis great has described transgender infringement on women’s sports as “cheating,” rejecting the premise of men competing against women under the guise of their own supposed female identity.

“To put the argument at its most basic: a man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires,” Navratilova argued in a 2019 op-ed.

Navratilova works as an in-match analyst for the Tennis Channel. She’s taking a leave from coverage of this month’s Australian Open to focus on her health.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.