Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming lost his wife, Bobbi, on Thursday following her two-year battle against brain cancer.

Barrasso’s office announced the death of Bobbi Barrasso in a statement.

sad news from Sen. Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/tPX0FvSFwG — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) January 25, 2024

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” the statement read.

“In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met,” it said.

The statement concluded, “We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”

Following the news of his wife’s death, the senator was flooded with messages offering prayers for him and his family:

Prayers are going out to the Barrasso family. May she R.I.P. — Gary Knox (@GaryKno13148485) January 25, 2024

My prayers are with my dear friend @SenJohnBarrasso during this heartbreaking time. I pray that he and the entire Barrasso family feel God’s comforting grace as they remember Bobbi and a life well lived. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 25, 2024

Terribly sad to hear that @SenJohnBarrasso‘s loving wife, Bobbi, has passed after a courageous battle with cancer. Our prayers are with the entire Barrasso family today. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) January 25, 2024

I am extremely saddened to hear the news about Senator Barrasso’s wife, Bobbi. Please join me in keeping Senator Barrasso and his family and friends in your prayers today. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) January 25, 2024

I am saddened to hear of Bobbi Barrasso’s passing. Bobbi was a close friend to Robba and me. She was always upbeat, full of life and encouraging. She will be dearly missed. Robba and I are keeping John and the Barrasso family in our prayers. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 25, 2024

I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of Bobbi Barrasso. May she rest in peace. My prayers are with Sen. Barrasso and his family. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 25, 2024

Barrasso, 71, is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

The three-term senator and his late wife have three adult children: Peter, Emma and Hadley.

They dated for five years before they married in 2008, and they lived in Casper, The Hill reported.

According to the Meridian International Center, Bobbi graduated from the University of Wyoming with degrees in speech pathology and law.

She previously worked for two U.S. senators — Malcolm Wallop and Craig Thomas.

Bobbi Barrasso also sat on numerous boards in Wyoming for groups or organizations involved in everything from the legal defense of troubled youths to reading encouragement for those who are struggling.

She founded a group called Congressional Spouses for Suicide Prevention and Education.

Bobbi previously won a battle against breast cancer.

