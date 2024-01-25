Share
Prayers Needed: GOP Senator Announces the Death of His Wife

 By Johnathan Jones  January 25, 2024
Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming lost his wife, Bobbi, on Thursday following her two-year battle against brain cancer.

Barrasso’s office announced the death of Bobbi Barrasso in a statement.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” the statement read.

“In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met,” it said.

The statement concluded, “We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”

Following the news of his wife’s death, the senator was flooded with messages offering prayers for him and his family:

Barrasso, 71, is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

The three-term senator and his late wife have three adult children: Peter, Emma and Hadley.

They dated for five years before they married in 2008, and they lived in Casper, The Hill reported.

According to the Meridian International Center, Bobbi graduated from the University of Wyoming with degrees in speech pathology and law.

She previously worked for two U.S. senators — Malcolm Wallop and Craig Thomas.

Bobbi Barrasso also sat on numerous boards in Wyoming for groups or organizations involved in everything from the legal defense of troubled youths to reading encouragement for those who are struggling.

She founded a group called Congressional Spouses for Suicide Prevention and Education.

Bobbi previously won a battle against breast cancer.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation