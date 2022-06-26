In the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, a Colorado pregnancy center was set on fire early Saturday.

The police of Longmont, Colorado, said they are investigating the fire as arson, Fox News reported.

The Longmont Public Safety responded to a dispatch call about a fire at the pregnancy center, Life Choices, shortly after 3 a.m., according to Fox.

The officers who arrived said the building sustained “fire and heavy smoke damage,” Fox reported.

Along with the fire, the front of the building was also vandalized with spray paint.

“If abortion aren’t (sic) safe, neither are you,” a spray-painted message near the front entrance said, according to photos taken at the scene posted to the Longmont Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

While the Longmont police are looking into the fire as arson, the FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

The controversy surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade has resulted in pregnancy centers across the nation becoming targets for pro-abortion activists.

Even in the days before the decision was officially announced, a pregnancy center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan was vandalized on the morning of June 20, the National Catholic Reporter reported.

Leading up to the day of the decision, the group calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” claimed responsibility for attacks and acts of vandalism at pregnancy centers all throughout the U.S.

“You have seen us in Madison WI, Ft. Collins CO, Reisertown MA, Olympia WA, Des Moines IA, Lynwood WA, Washington DC, Ashville [SIC] NC, Buffalo NY, Hollywood FL, Vancouver WA, Frederick MA, Denton TX, Gresham OR, Eugene OR, Portland OR, among others, and we work in countless locations invisibly,” the group said in a message earlier in June, according to the Carolina Journal, a nonprofit news outlet headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Then, after the decision was released, the targeting continued.

In Lynchburg, Virginia, the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was vandalized by four masked individuals at about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to WTOP-TV, in Washington, D.C.

The entrance was graffitied with “Jane’s Revenge,” “If Abortion ain’t safe you ain’t safe!” anarchy symbols and drawings of coat hangers. At least three windows had broken glass, WTOP reported.

“There is no room for this in Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in response to the attack, according to WTOP. “Breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground.”

However, groups like Jane’s Revenge and other pro-abortion activists have been insistent in these extreme protests to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On the official website for “Jane’s Revenge” the group encourages people to “Stand up – take action.”

“Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time,” the website reads. “Go forth and manifest the things you wish to see.”

