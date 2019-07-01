Pregnant Woman Has Change of Heart Mid-Abortion, Last-Second Decision Saves Twins

When it comes to taking action on behalf of an unborn child, it is never too late, according to Heartbeat International.

A woman, whose name is given as Alexis to protect her privacy, was getting an ultrasound at a Charlotte, North Carolina, abortion clinic when the technician said she was pregnant with twins, according to Pregnancy Help News.

Although she had always wanted twins, she continued with her plans for a chemical abortion and was given the first of the two drugs she needed to take. The next would need to be taken in 48 hours.

But Alexis recalled that there was a website she had been told about by a pro-life advocate she passed on her way to the facility. She pulled over after leaving, found the website on her phone and dialed the helpline.

“We got her started on the abortion pill reversal treatment extremely fast,” said Courtney Parks, abortion pill reversal coordinator for HELP Pregnancy Center. “It was a matter of hours.”

Parks said that when Alexis reached the HELP center, she was able to see an ultrasound of her twins.

“They were tiny, little babies and they had beautiful, little heartbeats,” Parks said.

“I just remember sitting with her in that ultrasound room and her crying, and just hoping that this would work for her so that she could save her babies.”

Over the next few weeks, the center provided follow-up scans so Alexis could see that her unborn children were OK. The center also worked with a partner ministry to throw a baby shower for Alexis.

“She was overwhelmed with the amount of things she got,” Parks said. “She has had everything that these babies need for several years provided for her.”

“She told me, ‘If I had known what I know now and I had seen how the Lord has provided for these babies, I would have never even walked into that clinic.’ So she’s just been overwhelmed with just how good God has provided for her throughout this” Parks said.

Parks said the twins were delivered without complications earlier this year, and that Alexis was helped through the job of raising twins as a single mom by her own mother who moved in with Alexis to help.

Alexis “is just head over heels in love with these babies,” Parks said.

Parks said the critical piece of the story is that reversal is possible even after the first abortion pill has been taken.

“We really just hope that this brings awareness to abortion pill reversal and the fact that it does save lives,” she said.

Andrea Trudden, director of communications and marketing for Heartbeat International said more women need to find out about their chance to save their babies, Fox News reported

“Abortion Pill Rescue truly is the last chance these women have to choose life for their babies,” Trudden said.

“These twins represent just two of the more than 750 lives that have been saved through abortion pill reversal since 2012.”

Parks said that women in crisis need the kind of support she and others were able to give Alexis.

“Nobody walks into an abortion clinic because they just felt like it’s a good day for an abortion,” Parks said.

“Something drives these women to an abortion clinic, whether it’s not having a job or not having housing or an abusive situation with the father of the baby or whatever it might be — they need support, they need somebody to walk with them through their pregnancy to make sure that they have needs met.”

