Prepping for the Tribulation? Japanese Co. Has Plans to Build New Noah's Ark to Save Humans from Global Apocalypse

If the state of the world these last few years has left you feeling that the apocalypse looms, you might not be alone.

The U.S. Sun reported that Japanese developers N-Ark have plans for a giant floating city that could house 40,000 people during a catastrophic global event.

Judging by the name they have adopted, these ambitious developers have found inspiration in the Old Testament story of the Great Flood (Genesis 6:9-8:19). One wonders, however, whether perhaps they should be looking to the New Testament, in particular to the Tribulation described in the Book of Revelation.

Those who anticipate Jesus Christ’s second coming are not alone. Belief in Christ’s imminent return has deep roots in Christian history.

Perhaps the most famous (or infamous) example occurred in the United States in the middle of the nineteenth century, when Baptist minister William Miller attracted thousands of followers by predicting that Christ would return sometime during the period between March 21, 1843, and March 21, 1844.

In his essay, “The World’s Last Night,” C.S. Lewis described the scene as only he could: “Thousands waited for the Lord at midnight on March 21st, and went home to a late breakfast on the 22nd followed by the jeers of a drunkard.”

There is no reason to suspect that the Japanese developers are a bunch of modern-day William Millers.

On the other hand, we may yet have cause to jeer them, albeit for reasons unlike those of the gleeful drunkard.

According to the Sun report, the new floating city “would be resilient to an apocalypse.”

Furthermore, it would feature a “range of buildings, including a sports stadium,” along with “an undersea data [center] and medical research facilities.” In the new city, named “Dogen City,” everything would float. Buildings could be relocated simply by sailing them from one place to another.

“N-Ark’s development roadmap currently earmarks the year 2030 for completion, and designers see the city as a sea-based version of Elon Musk’s SpaceX,” the Sun reported.

The developers’ breathtaking vision, steeped in the human quest for innovation, deserves no mockery.

As for the apocalypse-defying pretensions, let the jeering begin.

Readers might recall that in 2014 the European Space Agency landed a probe on a comet. To someone who fails half the times he tries throwing crumpled papers into a waste basket, a successful rendezvous with a heavenly object moving at a high rate of speed seemed an especially remarkable achievement.

I remember thinking that way at the time. Alas, I do not remember thinking much about the comet.

It is one thing to marvel at human accomplishments. It is another thing to take excessive pride in them when we know — or we ought to know — that the comet, like the human race, is God’s creation. A single flick of the divine hand could send a thousand such comets hurtling toward Earth.

This thought should give pause to those who believe their creations will be “resilient to an apocalypse.”

On the subject of the End Times, as on most related subjects, it might be best to give C.S. Lewis the final word.

“The doctrine of the Second Coming teaches us that we do not and cannot know when the world drama will end. The curtain may be rung down at any moment: say, before you have finished reading this paragraph,” Lewis wrote.

