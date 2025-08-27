President Trump Orders Stockpiling of Critical Medications – Here's One Way to Get What You Need

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

President Donald Trump is committed to securing our prescription drug supply chain, threatening tariffs of up to 250 percent to force manufacturing back to the U.S.

At the same time, Trump is ordering his Health and Human Services to begin to stockpile critical drugs to protect against potential drug shortages and drug price increases:

President Trump on Wednesday ordered his health officials to secure a six-month supply of advanced pharmaceutical ingredients for drugs the administration determines are critical for national health and security. The government has already directed millions of dollars toward developing domestic sources for key ingredients used in treatments for asthma, diabetes, and anxiety. The ASPR would obtain a six-month supply of advanced pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, to be placed in a strategic reserve, with a preference for domestically manufactured products.

The Trump White House made it clear why this stockpiling of prescription drug medications was necessary:

A White House fact sheet states that only about 10 percent of advanced pharmaceutical ingredients for U.S. prescription drugs are manufactured domestically, leaving the country vulnerable to foreign supply chain disruptions.

AVOID SHORTAGES STOCK UP ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS!

Trump isn’t the only person who should be stockpiling prescription drugs. Every single American should be doing the same thing.

Stockpiling prescription drugs is nothing new, indeed Dr. Jim Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of the corrupting influence of big pharma, has been advocating stockpiling for several years.

“I’ve strongly recommended ‘stock piling’ critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family, and patients have benefited. Now, in the summer of 2025, this recommendation is even more crucial.” – Dr. Jim Thorp

That’s why thousands of Americans are taking action today — stocking up on critical medical supplies before prices rise and products disappear from pharmacy shelves.

At The Wellness Company, we’re actively bolstering our inventory to meet the needs of our customers. But demand is spiking fast. If you want to protect your access to critical medications, now is the time to act.

Start with our best-seller:

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit, designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleagues, contains five critical life-saving prescription medications, including generic Tamiflu™, IVERMECTIN, and HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE, that every American should have on hand — particularly anyone who wants to keep their families safe and healthy during the flu season:

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu™) — 10 tablets

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg — 20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg — 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg — 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL — 5 vials (plus nebulizer included)

1 Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

You already have Tylenol and Nyquil — why not medications that could actually save your life?

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to medical preparedness.

This kit is prescription-only — you can’t find it in any store. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase, and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Kit.

Hope isn’t a strategy. Take steps today to keep you and your family safe.

“This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind.” — Rebecca B. “This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!!” — Melody H. “Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it.” – Phyllis T.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.