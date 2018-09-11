President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

On the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday “Patriot Day 2018.”

In an early morning tweet, White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. announced the proclamation that had been released on Monday.

President Donald J. Trump signs a Proclamation at his desk in the Oval Office designating “Patriot Day 2018” to honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001, and of every hero who has given their life since that day to protect our safety & our freedom. pic.twitter.com/bSlX64Wqpk — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 11, 2018

“Although that fateful Tuesday 17 years ago began like any other, it erupted into horror and anguish when radical Islamist terrorists carried out an unprecedented attack on our homeland,” the proclamation reads.

Trump’s Patriot Day declaration went on to emphasize the national unity that defined the period after coordinated attacks directly led to nearly 3,000 deaths.

TRENDING: ‘Ex-Muslim’ Customers Thrown Out of Starbucks

“Our love of country was made manifest through the examples of Americans engaging in countless acts of courage, grit, and selflessness,” the statement continued. “Their actions gave us hope and helped to sustain us in the days of healing that followed.”

His proclamation went on to reference the “heroism of the passengers and crew aboard United Flight 93, who sacrificed their lives to prevent further acts of terror.”

The president was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to honor the 40 men and women aboard that plane who decided to fight back against the hijackers. That plane crashed in a field near the site where Trump spoke instead of the terrorists’ intended target, which early information suggested might have been the White House.

Will you be taking time to reflect on Patriot Day? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Later reports indicated the hijackers planned to crash into the U.S. Capitol building.

“They bravely charged the cockpit,” Trump said on Tuesday morning. “They attacked the enemy. They fought until the very end. And they stopped the forces of terror and defeated this wicked, horrible, evil plan.”

He credited their decisive action for preventing further tragedy on that fateful morning.

“Through their sacrifice, the 40 saved the lives of countless Americans and they saved our Capitol from a devastating strike,” he said.

Speaking near a new Flight 93 memorial, Trump vowed to continue working to reduce the threat of terror within the U.S.

“As commander in chief, I will always do everything in my power to prevent terrorists from striking American soil,” he said. “Seventeen years ago, 40 incredible men and women showed the whole world that no force on earth will ever conquer the American spirit … We treasure their memory and legacy.”

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Blames Fallout from Beheading Stunt on Sexism

Trump’s action in signing the proclamation this week continued a joint resolution approved in December 2001 by which Congress designated each subsequent Sept. 11 to be Patriot day.

“I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001,” the statement concluded, calling on governors and heads of U.S. territories to join in the tribute.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.