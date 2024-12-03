Priceless: Dem Rep Squirms, Sweats as He's Forced to Watch His Own Past Comments About Hunter Pardon

For a Democratic defender of President Joe Biden, a CNN interview should be Easy Street.

But things were different for New York Rep. Dan Goldman on Monday, when the network’s normally sympathetic Brianna Keilar brought Goldman’s own past comments about President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, back to haunt him.

As the squirming Goldman showed, defending the indefensible makes even liberal Democrats sweat.

This is one of the most devastating, and enjoyable, clips on the internet. CNN forces Rep. Dan Goldman to watch video of himself saying confidently that Joe Biden would NEVER pardon Hunter. “What does that feel like?” pic.twitter.com/Xu56Be9X3T — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 2, 2024

As the transcript for Monday’s “CNN News Central” showed, Keiler framed her question around a July 2023 interview to ask how Goldman felt “watching yourself back then reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?”

When Goldman tried to respond that it was the collapse of Hunter Biden’s federal court plea deal that made the pardon necessary, Keiler reminded him that the comment in his interview came after that plea deal had imploded.

In short, it was a lie, and Goldman — after a deer-in-the-headlights look that was almost laughable — came back with another lie.

In a longer clip of the video on RealClearPolitics, Goldman’s panic was palpable as he piled on another lie, then another.

“After the plea fell through and it became clear about why it did, including Republican congresssional intervention in this case, which made this case very unique and very different from any other case, I think that we all, perhaps I should have as well, recognized that this is not the normal prosecution …,” he said.

“If Hunter Biden were not Hunter Biden, he would never be charged with these crimes.”

As Goldman has to know, it wasn’t “Republican congressional intervention” that spiked Hunter’s plea deal, it was a judge’s close questioning of the agreement’s provisions that actually ended up with the deal scuttled.

And it was not Hunter’s last name that singled him out for prosecution, it was his last name that protected him from prosecution — or even investigation — for the many years he acted as his father’s bag man in an international influence-peddling scheme that benefited the entire Biden family.

It was his last name that got him the sweetheart plea deal in the first place.

And social media users were watching:

Dan Goldman was caught lying live on CNN—truly shameless and disgusting.@danielsgoldman — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) December 2, 2024

Woah, she called him out on the plea deal, as well. Is CNN trying to see if telling the truth will help their numbers? — Brandon Sandall (@Nodnarb1129) December 2, 2024

Aside from the amusement value of watching Goldman squirm in the normally friendly confines of a CNN interview, the interview is instructive in that it shows how weak and dishonest the president has made his defenders appear.

Defending the indefensible is no walk on Easy Street, not even for a Democrat on CNN.

