Commentary
President Joe Biden embraces his family first lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley after being sworn in during his inauguation on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Defense Attorney Furious After Seeing Hunter Biden Plea Deal - His Client Had Same Charge and Won't Be Out of Prison for Years

 By Rachel Emmanuel  June 22, 2023 at 1:53pm
On his first day in the White House, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 13985, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.

The order states that it is the policy of the Biden administration that the federal government should pursue a comprehensive approach, advancing equity, civil rights and “racial justice.”

So what does it say about Biden’s order when the attorney of hip-hop artist Kodak Black, who was charged with the same federal weapons crime as Hunter Biden, slams the plea deal the president’s son received?


According to Fox News, Bradford Cohen, criminal defense attorney for Black, said, “There’s no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge on any kind of gun charge.”

Both Black and Biden pleaded guilty to illegally owning a gun while a drug user after they both initially denied drug use when applying for their gun permit. Biden had also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.

In an Instagram post, Cohen reacted to the news, posting, “2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?”


In 2019, then-22-year-old Kodak Black pleaded guilty to weapons charges. He was sentenced to over three years in federal prison for falsifying information on federal forms to purchase four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two occasions.

He was pardoned in 2021 by then-President Donald Trump.

In his interview with Fox News, Cohen said the DOJ’s plea deal with the younger Biden was out of step with a prosecutor’s typical treatment of federal crimes, especially when they involve public figures.

“A federal crime is supposed to be a federal crime,” Cohen continued. “And federal crimes are supposed to be very serious federal crimes, and that’s why you look at prison sentences.”

If the Bidens truly believed in equity, then Hunter should have been used as the poster child, proving that no one is above the law, especially since his charges included gun crimes, another one of his father’s pet issues.

Cohen also told Fox News, “I’ve never seen anyone where this offense was charged, and they didn’t get some sort of prison sentence. And in fact, most of the time in federal court, you very rarely see people get anything but a prison sentence.”

Cohen is right: The justice system is generally fair, especially when it comes to federal crimes.

That is, except when you have the Biden “privilege.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
