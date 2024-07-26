Prince Harry About to Get a Wild Inheritance Gift, Bigger Than What Prince William Is Getting

The bucks are about to come rolling in for Prince Harry, and all he has to do is turn 40.

Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Harry’s great-grandmother, gave Harry a massive bequest as part of a roughly £70 million (roughly $90 million U.S.) trust fund she set up for her grandchildren, according to The Times.

The Times estimated Harry’s share at about £7 million, which at the current exchange rate of $1.29 per pound comes to about $9 million.

Harry will receive more than his older brother William, Prince of Wales, according to the Mirror.

Harry no longer has any financial connection with the royal family. William, Prince of Wales, receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

“William will benefit from the vast wealth of the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds the public, charitable and private activities of the king’s heir,” the Mirror reported.

“As a result, Harry is likely to receive slightly more than half of the £14 million allocated for the brothers,” the source told the Mirror.

Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly have a current net worth of about $60 million.

A report on the website Closer said that Meghan is expected to remain in California while Harry visits Britain this summer

“Harry is going to have to return to the UK solo as it makes sense for him to take a longer trip. He’s convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he’ll have a better chance of reconnecting with his family,” Closer quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“Harry is very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne. But the situation hasn’t changed for Meghan,” the source said.

“The last thing she needs is the stress of going back to the UK, where she fears she’d be heckled again in public, which she finds really painful,” the source said.

In an interview with ITV, Harry said emotions whipped up by Britain’s tabloid press make it dangerous for Meghan to be in Britain, according to People.

He said he doubted his lawsuits against British tabloids have increased the glare of publicity about his family. “There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway,” he said.

“They pushed me too far,” he said, speaking of the tabloid media he has sued. “It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. But I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he said.

