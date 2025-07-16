Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is trying to up the pressure on the Trump administration to make public everything it has about Jeffrey Epstein.

For the past week, the Trump administration has been tossed in a sea of controversy that began when a Department of Justice memo said there was no Epstein client list to release. This ran counter to promises that the list would be released to show who the alleged sex trafficker’s clients were.

Democrats, such as Rep. Ro Khanna of California, have exploited the acrimony flowing from the right by introducing legislation to make the Epstein files public. Now Massie has entered the picture by circulating what is known as a petition to discharge, which would bring a resolution calling for all non-classified Epstein materials to be released to the floor, according to Politico.

It’s a longshot because it needs 218 signatures, but with a narrow Republican majority, Democrats eager for more embarrassment for the Trump administration, and some Republicans feeling heat from their conservative base, a tactic that usually fails could succeed.

We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes. Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on releasing the COMPLETE files. pic.twitter.com/Ja1xJ7Hiz1 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 15, 2025

“We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes,” Massie wrote in a post on X.

“Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on releasing the COMPLETE files.”

“Americans deserve transparency and the victims deserve justice,” Massie added in a post in which he thanked Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for co-sponsoring his resolution.

Thank you @RepMTG for cosponsoring this legislation to release the Epstein files. Americans deserve transparency and the victims deserve justice. https://t.co/ZtVG3z1UJh — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 16, 2025

“I’d like to see all the information come out,” Greene said, according to NBC.

That’s not an uncommon view in the House.

Speaker Mike Johnson said he comes down on the side of releasing everything possible.

“I’m for transparency,” Johnson said. “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide.”

We deserve the truth about the Epstein Files. I’m ready for a Special Counsel to handle this. @MattGaetz, how about it? https://t.co/cEco2orhWl — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 15, 2025

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said a special counsel should be appointed if the files are not released.

“Moving forward, we need a special counsel. That has got to happen. There has to be a special investigation into this if we aren’t going to be provided information, ” she said.

“I want answers, and maybe that takes that special counsel to do. So maybe Matt Gaetz can lead the special counsel,” Boebert said. Gaetz, a former member of Congress from Florida, was Trump’s first pick for Attorney General, but withdrew in the face of opposition.

