Hunter Biden Lashes Out at CNN's Jake Tapper Over 'Chief of Staff' Claim

Hunter Biden lashed out at Jake Tapper during a recent interview over comments the CNN host made earlier this year about him.

In an excerpt from an upcoming interview with former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, Biden denied Tapper’s claim that he acted as a “chief of staff” to his father, former President Joe Biden.

“You think Jake Tapper’s telling the truth when he says that I was the acting chief of staff of the president’s?” Biden said during the podcast “At Our Table,” according to The Hill.

“I was in that White House 12 days over the course of the last two years of the administration. Clearly, because I had other things going on, OK?”

The younger Biden did not hide his frustration with the implication that he had influence over White House decisions.

“You ask one person to go on the record that would ever tell you that I was in any way making a single decision about anything, anything in that White House,” he said.

“I stayed as far away as I possibly could. Which, by the way, broke my heart,” he added.

Tapper made the claim that the first son influenced White House policy in May while promoting his book “Original Sin” during an interview with Katie Couric.

“I think Hunter was driving the decision-making for the family in a way that people — he was almost like a chief of staff,” Tapper said.

Tapper did not stop there.

“It’s bizarre because I think he is provably, demonstrably unethical, sleazy, and prone to horrible decisions,” Tapper told Couric. “After his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow, and then got her addicted to crack.”

Hunter Biden was convicted on three federal gun charges last June.

He also pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in California, including three felonies related to failure to file and pay taxes.

He was set to face sentencing for both sets of charges before his father issued a sweeping pardon for him after the 2024 election.

That decision contradicted what the White House had previously told reporters.

In July 2023, then-press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if a pardon for Hunter Biden was possible.

She replied bluntly, “No.”

