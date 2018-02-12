Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invitations Send Trump Family an Unmistakable Message

There’s been much speculation in the past few months over who is on the guest list for the upcoming royal wedding, where Britain’s Prince Harry will wed American actress Meghan Markle.

Several well-known names will no doubt be on the list, but a new report has revealed arguably the most famous American to get an invite — former President Barack Obama.

It was previously unclear whether or not Obama and his family would get invited to the wedding, which is set to take place on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Though the former president is good friends with Prince Harry, the royal family was reportedly worried about upsetting President Donald Trump by inviting his predecessor, but not the current president himself.

It is unlikely that Trump, who Markle has publicly criticized in the past, is going to be invited to the wedding.

TRENDING: DACA ‘Dreamer’ Blasts Dems for Using Immigrants as ‘Pawns,’ Praises Trump

The U.K. Daily Star, however, reported Monday that the royal couple has decided to disregard their advisers and invite Obama, along with his wife, Michelle.

Prince Harry and Markle “want to do things their own way,” a royal source told The Star. “They are inviting their own friends, and not on the advice of aides.”

The royal couple has sent the Obamas an RSVP, leaving the final decision in the former first couple’s hands.

“I am very, very sure they will attend though,” the source said.

Do you think inviting Obama is disrespectful to President Trump? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Barack Obama’s friendship with Prince Harry has been well-documented.

Last year, Obama let Harry interview him on BBC Radio 4’s “Today.”

Moreover, following the royal couple’s engagement announcement in November, Obama sent them both well wishes via Twitter.

“Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement,” the former president wrote. “We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together.”

RELATED: Trump Admin: Releasing Dem FISA Memo Would ‘Not Keep American Lives Safe’ (Video)

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump indicated last month that he is not terribly upset about being left off the invite list. Indeed, he said he hopes the royal couple lives a happy life together.

“I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple,” Trump told British journalist Piers Morgan in an interview for ITV, according to Vanity Fair.

Trump’s remarks came despite the fact that Markle accused of being “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

”Yes of course Trump is divisive,” she said on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” in May 2016. “I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.”

Markle and Prince Harry are set to be married by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury. The entire royal family is expected to attend.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.