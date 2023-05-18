Priscilla Presley Wanted Something Other Than Money in Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust: Report

Priscilla Presley reportedly may have walked away with a few million dollars in the settlement of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, but she was denied a request that no amount of money can buy.

The ex-wife of the legendary Elvis Presley wanted a spot next to the late singer at Graceland, according to TMZ.

The outlet, citing unidentified sources, reported Thursday this was a “non-starter, and she backed down without much discussion.”

The request would have forced the removal and movement of the final resting place of many members of the Presley family at the Meditation Garden at the estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis is buried between his grandmother, Minnie Mae, and his father, Veron. Other members include Elvis’ mother, Gladys, as well as Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie’s son.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest there as well with a memorial service on Jan. 22.

Priscilla Presley told TMZ, “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes.”

“We appreciate the love from all of the fans,” she concluded.

The battle between Presley and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, over Lisa Marie’s estate came to an end in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday.

The fight stemmed from an amendment removing both Priscilla and Barry Siegel, a former business manager of Lisa Marie, as trustees.

Keough and her late brother were left as the sole heirs to the estate.

Priscilla questioned the validity of the document, as she believed Lisa Marie’s signature was “inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” as well as other issues regarding the amendment.

Amid the dispute, it was claimed Keough locked Priscilla Presley out of Graceland by changing the locks to the private upstairs portion of the Memphis mansion as well as the archives. This claim was later denied.

Both Presley and Keough were said to be satisfied with the outcome.

“Priscilla is happy,” her lawyer said. “The families are happy and unified and together and excited for the future.”

Keough’s legal representative simply stated that she “would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.”

Jerry Schilling, Elvis Presley’s friend and a former member of the “Memphis Mafia,” was instrumental in helping the two reach a settlement, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

A source told the outlet, “Schilling is the ultimate peacemaker.”

Jerry Schilling and Elvis Presley backstage in Atlanta, 1973 pic.twitter.com/YClC9WH5Yg — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) September 14, 2021

“He has been a ‘rock’ and ‘key part’ of the Presley family for nearly 70 years, was a godfather to Lisa Marie and is referred to by Keough as ‘Uncle Jerry,'” the person said.

The source said Schilling “was the one listening to both women and pushing for reconciliation away from court.”

