Path 27
News
In this stock photo, a woman is seen holding a baby with Down syndrome. Pro-abortion groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn a new Arizona law that would ban abortions because of Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities. (
In this stock photo, a woman is seen holding a baby with Down syndrome. ( JGI - Tom Grill / Getty Images)

Pro-Abortion Groups File Lawsuit to Prevent Arizona from Banning Down Syndrome Abortions

 By The Associated Press  August 17, 2021 at 10:51am
Path 27

Pro-abortion groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn a new Arizona law that would ban abortions because of Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities.

The lawsuit also challenges a personhood provision that confers all the rights of people on fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses.

The law is set to take effect Sept. 29 if a judge does not block it.

“You have a constitutional right to an abortion, and that right does not take into account your reason for having an abortion,” said Emily Nestler, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Politicians should not get to interrogate people’s reasons for seeking an abortion.”

Trending:
George W. Bush Sends Message to Afghanistan War Veterans, Calls on Biden Admin to Take Action

States have enacted more than 90 new abortion restrictions this year, the most in decades, according to the Guttmacher Institute, Planned Parenthood’s former research arm.

The high court in May signaled its willingness to reconsider Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

On May 17, the Court agreed to hear the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which is centered around a Mississippi law that sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks.

The law was blocked by two lower courts in 2018 and 2020, on the basis that it supposedly conflicted with Roe’s viability standard.

Should abortion be illegal?

Then, last June, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, arguing that Roe’s viability standard has failed to protect women and children.

The Court will hear oral arguments about the case this fall, with a ruling expected next summer.

The Arizona suit challenges key provisions of SB 1457, which Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed in April after it passed the legislature in party-line votes.

Pro-life groups say the bill ensures children diagnosed with disabilities before birth do not face discrimination.

Cathi Herrod, president of the pro-life group Center for Arizona Progress, called the bill “one of the most significant pro-life bills in recent history” when it was signed into law in April.

Related:
GOP Senators Write Letter to Biden Admin Officials Calling Them Out for Their Pro-Abortion Bias

She could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

Down syndrome abortion bans have gained traction recently in several states, most recently in Arizona and South Dakota.

Though the laws are on hold in several states, the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has allowed Ohio and Tennessee to enforce them.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina this year vetoed a Down syndrome abortion ban passed by the legislature.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two abortionists, the National Council of Jewish Women, the National Organization of Women and the Arizona Medical Association.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Pro-Abortion Groups File Lawsuit to Prevent Arizona from Banning Down Syndrome Abortions
California Residents Warned 'To Be Alert and Be Ready to Evacuate' as Gusty Winds Boost Dangerous Wildfires
NATO Chief Questions How Trained Forces Fell to the Taliban
New York Ramps Up COVID Vaccine Mandates, with More Restrictions Soon to Follow
Fundraising Efforts for Haiti in the Wake of an Earthquake Expected to Meet Complications
See more...

Conversation