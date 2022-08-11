Pro-America 'Top Gun: Maverick' Hits Massive New Milestone, Passes 'Titanic' in the US

The wildly successful new film “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to rise up the all-time box office charts, and it recently passed another iconic film in lifetime domestic gross.

According to Box Office Mojo, “Maverick” has eclipsed “Titanic” to become the seventh highest-grossing movie ever in the United States.

The film had earned $664,758,251 domestically as of Wednesday.

″[‘Maverick’] is doing something that only a handful of films have ever done in the modern blockbuster era,” media analyst Jeff Bock told CNBC.

The top-grossing film of all time domestically is “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” which brought in $936,662,225 in the U.S. It is followed by “Avengers: End Game” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to round out the top three. In fourth place is “Avatar,” fifth is “Black Panther” and sixth is “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Those are the only movies ever to make more than “Top Gun: Maverick” in the U.S.

Globally, “Maverick” had earned a lifetime gross of $1,354,758,251 as of Wednesday, which is good for 13th all-time.

When analyzing the success of this film, it is impossible not to notice its pro-America slant.

From the very beginning of the film, “Maverick” practically declares its love for America on the screen. There’s something inherently pro-American about F/A-18 Super Hornets taking off from an aircraft carrier while Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” plays in the background.

But the film’s love for America goes far deeper than surface level. The plot, which centers around a legendary Navy pilot proving he still has what it takes to fly with the best of them, is like a metaphor for the country as a whole.

Early in the movie, Adm. Chester Cain, played by Ed Harris, tries to convince Maverick he is a relic of the past who will soon become irrelevant. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, has a simple response: “Not today.”

There may come a day when America is no longer the global strength it has been for decades. As Christians, we know the only constant is God’s dominion over the world.

But Americans need to know that if that day does come, it’s not today. America is still here, and we are still ready to fight for everything we hold dear.

“Maverick” is also notably free of any woke messaging or leftist propaganda. That cannot be said of too many films made in 2022.

For example, Disney and Pixar’s new movie “Lightyear” included a lesbian kiss as a means to virtue-signal to the woke crowd. That film had a domestic gross of $118,141,729 as of Wednesday, putting it at No. 592 on the all-time list.

What does that say about the content Americans want to see on the big screen?

Make no mistake — the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” is not a fluke, but rather a clear indication that most Americans still love America.

