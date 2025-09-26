Pro-Life Groups 'On Fire': Targeting Battleground State Dem to Boost Trump's Senate Majority

For pro-life groups, the choice is clear.

With the 2026 midterms already setting up to be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s second term, two major organizations have announced plans to infuse more than $4 million into a Senate campaign to grow the Republican majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

And the target is the battleground state of Georgia.

In a news release published Wednesday, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and the Women Speak Out PAC announced they are spending $4.5 million to unseat freshman Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the Peach State.

With the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, the urgency of the action has only grown.

“We’re on fire for the next big phase in the battle for life,” Jillian Wooton, Atlanta field director for SBA Pro-Life America, said in the release.

“As we lost a hero of the pro-life movement when Charlie Kirk was killed, each of us is more determined than ever to speak up boldly. By reaching voters and winning elections, we have the opportunity to protect the lives of countless babies and serve their moms, too.”

To the groups, Ossoff, who was elected in 2020, has compiled a record that makes him well worth the effort.

“If Senator Ossoff thinks he can hide from his record of voting in lock step with the brutal abortion industry 100 percent of the time, he should think again. He is a pro-abortion radical and must be defeated,” SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in the release.

In particular, she noted Ossoff’s support for a Democratic bill that would have codified abortion as enshrined in Roe v. Wade and his opposition to a measure that would have required medical care for infants who survive an abortion attempt.

“He is a pro-abortion radical and must be defeated. Not only did he back a national mandate for all-trimester abortion — he even vetoed a bill simply requiring life-saving care for babies born alive after an attempted abortion,” Dannenfelser added.

Dannenfelser said her group aimed to reach at least a million voters in the year-plus left until the midterms, and vowed to “flip this seat pro-life again.”

Ossoff’s GOP opponent is so far undecided. A handful of Republicans have either declared their candidacy for the seat or are expected to declare, as reported by Atlanta’s WANF-TV.

But Georgia is not exactly friendly territory for a “pro-abortion radical.”

The state’s Supreme Court last year reinstated a ban on abortions after six weeks gestation — a ban originally signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 that only took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022.

In the November election, Trump — the president largely responsible for that anti-Roe majority — won Georgia’s Electoral College votes with a victory over Democrat Kamala Harris of 50.7 percent to 48.5 percent.

The election that gave Trump the White House also gave him a Senate majority that has been key to the success of his agenda, from confirming controversial appointments to delivering, barely, on the “Big Beautiful Bill” — despite three GOP defections.

And now Ossoff is seeking re-election as an unabashed supporter of abortion and a relentless opponent of the state’s strict limits on abortion.

And SBA Pro-Life America is ready.

Jon Ossoff does not represent the pro-life state of Georgia. With his support of all-trimester abortion and endorsement of infanticide of abortion survivors, we’re investing $4.5 million to stop his re-election. pic.twitter.com/ouPy9DqRVA — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) September 24, 2025

“Jon Ossoff does not represent the pro-life state of Georgia,” the group stated in a post on the social media platform X.

“With his support of all-trimester abortion and endorsement of infanticide of abortion survivors, we’re investing $4.5 million to stop his re-election.”

