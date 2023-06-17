Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Gets Last Laugh After 'Brutal' Firebombing: 'What They Meant for Evil, God Used for Good'

Earlier this month, pro-life organization CompassCare noted the one-year anniversary of the fire-bombing of its medical offices in Buffalo, New York — a year that has passed without justice for the violence.

The FBI’s Buffalo field office had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the perpetrators, but so far to no avail.

Nonetheless, the pro-life organization was back in action in that same facility less than two months later, enjoying the last laugh over the antifa-related domestic terrorists that had attacked the building and giving credit to a sovereign God.

The group cited Joseph’s words in Genesis 50:20, in which he forgave the evil his brothers did him because he saw how God had used it to save their entire family and, indeed, the entire Egyptian empire.

“As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today,” Joseph said.

CompassCare compared the incident, which it said resulted in $500,000 in damages and injury to at least two firefighters, to the infamous Krystallnacht, or “Night of the Broken Glass,” in which a number of pro-Nazi organizations attacked thousands of synagogues and Jewish-owned homes and businesses in November, 1938, while German authorities looked on, doing nothing.

June 7, 2023 is the 1-year anniversary of the brutal firebombing of CompassCare’s Buffalo, NY pro-life medical office. A full year has passed with no convictions of the two arsonists who attacked CompassCare, nor in any of the over 300 other attacks on pro-life entities.… pic.twitter.com/wr5nTH445w — CompassCare (@compasscare) June 5, 2023

“Kristallnacht became the tipping point of violence into the Jewish community in 1938 Germany,” the organization’s CEO, Rev. Jim Harden, said in a statement. “This was because of a lack of public outcry by the political elite and their refusal to denounce the violence. Well, the pro-abortion violence continues today, exacerbated by the complicity of federal law enforcement and pro-abortion politicians in charge of the Democrat party.”

After Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul referred to pro-life Americans as “neanderthals” and signed a bill to investigate pro-life organizations like CompassCare in June, 2022, Jane’s Revenge, a militant extremist pro-abortion group, claimed credit for a series of attacks like the one against CompassCare in Buffalo that had begun the previous month following the infamous leak of the Supreme Court’s decision reversing the previous Roe v. Wade ruling that had purported to find a right to baby murder in the Constitution.

“Hundreds of attacks nationwide followed while left-wing media refused to this day to cover the coordinated Antifa domestic terror,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, the Biden Administration, DOJ, FBI, and DHS have instead seemingly joined forces with pro-abortion extremists in targeting Christian, pro-life leaders, pregnancy centers, and even moms for investigation and arrest,” CompassCare said.

In addition to firebombing the facility in 2022, the vandals smeared the facility’s walls with graffiti, spraying the trademark phrase “Jane Was Here” of Jane’s Revenge.

Fire and broken windows at Compass care Buffalo NY. Graffiti on the side of the building, saying “Jane was here. 1230 Eggert Rd pic.twitter.com/545QI6oRGf — NBCC (@NBCCWNY) June 7, 2022

Police said that after the building’s fire alarm went off, officers and the Eggertsville Hose Company headed to the scene, WKBW-TV reported. Two firefighters had to receive treatment for minor injuries after the fire, police said, according to WKBW-TV.

“This morning, two Town of Amherst volunteer firefighters were admitted to the hospital after they were overcome while battling a suspected arson fire at 1230 Eggert Road near Main,” Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement shared with WKBW-TV.

“With reports that this fire was set intentionally, I am disgusted that lives were put at risk. Our thoughts are with the firefighters as they recover. A violent response is never the answer,” Kulpa said.

The attack was not the first for the terrorist group, which on March 30, 2022, had issued a manifesto calling for a night of rage and threatened pro-life entities, saying, “If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either. We are everywhere.”

In a May 12 news release taking responsibility for a Wisconsin attack, the militant group for the “disbanding” of pro-life establishments, organizations and clinics “within the next thirty days.”

“Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings,” the terrorist group warned.

At the time, CompassCare said that in recent months, it and other pro-life organizations had been subject to violence “both online and in-person.” The group said it had been working with the FBI and law enforcement to secure its Buffalo office.

“Ironically, New York’s Governor not only ignored the violence but instead earmarked $35 million in taxpayer funds to increase security at abortion clinics,” CompassCare said. “Adding insult to injury the New York legislature passed a bill investigating pro-life pregnancy centers precisely because they do not perform abortions.”

“This is the pro-abortion ‘Kristallnacht.’ Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die. I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals? ” Harden said then.

“CompassCare will rebuild because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop serving because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection,” Harden added.

The entire June 5 statement from CompassCare follows:

June 7, 2023 is the 1-year anniversary of the brutal firebombing of CompassCare’s Buffalo, NY pro-life medical office, causing half a million dollars of damage, injuring two firefighters, and inaugurating the pro-abortion Kristallnacht.

On May 16, 2022, Google removed all of CompassCare’s business listings, preventing both patients and supporters from finding any of CompassCare’s NY offices. On May 25, CompassCare alerted local law enforcement to threats made by Jane’s Revenge and increased, aggressive attempts to rally lewd and graphic protestors at CompassCare’s Buffalo office. At this time, CompassCare submitted a formal complaint to the FBI. On June 7, approximately an hour before the 2:30AM (ET) firebombing, Google reinstated CompassCare’s Google and Google Maps listings. Just six days later, on June 13, NY Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to investigate, not the arsonists, but pro-life organizations like CompassCare, referring to pro-life people as “Neanderthals.” Likely emboldened by Hochul’s response, on June 15, the Maoist Antifa group, Jane’s Revenge, took responsibility for the firebombing of CompassCare as the fulfillment of their 30-day ultimatum for pro-life entities to shut down which was published after the firebombing of a Madison, WI pro-life organization.

Hundreds of attacks nationwide followed while left-wing media refused to this day to cover the coordinated Antifa domestic terror. Rev. Harden, CompassCare CEO, reflects, “Kristallnacht became the tipping point of violence into the Jewish community in 1938 Germany. This was because of a lack of public outcry by the political elite and their refusal to denounce the violence. Well, the pro-abortion violence continues today, exacerbated by the complicity of federal law enforcement and pro-abortion politicians in charge of the Democrat party.”

Should there be more pro-life pregnancy centers and fewer Planned Parenthoods? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While CompassCare resumed serving patients the day after the firebombing and rebuilt the torched medical office in 52 days, there have been no convictions of the two arsonists who attacked CompassCare, nor in any of the over 300 other attacks on pro-life entities.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration, DOJ, FBI, and DHS have instead seemingly joined forces with pro-abortion extremists in targeting Christian, pro-life leaders, pregnancy centers, and even moms for investigation and arrest. In fact, the local police (Amherst Police Department), under the direction of the FBI, refused to return CompassCare’s private video surveillance of the attack, subjecting both to potential litigation. The footage was only returned after CompassCare won a lawsuit against the Amherst Police Department in April, 2023. As such, prosecutions should be levied against not only Maoist Antifa terrorists, but all parties associated with denying equal protection under the law to their victims—including, but not limited to, Sedition, Treason, RICO, Money Laundering, and violations of the 3rd KKK Act of 1871.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.