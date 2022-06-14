'Pro-Life Spiderman' Arrested After Scaling Massive Building to Spread His Message

A man who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spiderman” climbed Oklahoma’s tallest building on Tuesday as part of an a pro-life protest.

Maison Des Champs climbed the 50-story Devon Tower, without any equipment other than chalk for his hands, according to KFOR-TV.

When Des Champs reached the top of the 844-foot building, he was arrested. He now faces charges of trespassing on private property and trespassing on posted property after being forbidden.

As he climbed, he posted to his Instagram account.

🚨BREAKING: A man is climbing the Devon Tower in downtown OKC. He is at least 10 stories up. Live coverage on @kfor. pic.twitter.com/vNrHZiaJp2 — Ryan Wolf (@Ryan_Wolf90) June 14, 2022

In May, he climbed the SalesForce tower in San Francisco, according to KRON-TV. He also climbed The New York Times building in New York City that month, according to The Sun.

Update: He is through scaling the Devon Tower and in police custody. @kfor pic.twitter.com/bK4vnrq0uh — Ryan Wolf (@Ryan_Wolf90) June 14, 2022

Shalaina Jackson was at a restaurant when she heard about the climb, according to The Oklahoman.

“I was very shocked,” Jackson said. “Everybody at the restaurant says he wasn’t going to make it that far. I don’t want him to fall.”

Jessica Nelson was running her in-law’s dog through the Myriad Gardens when she looked up and saw Des Champs climbing. She didn’t know he was doing it for a cause.

“I don’t know how it relates to being anti-abortion, but he’s a really good climber,” Nelson said. She yelled “He made it!” when Des Champs reached the top.

On his website, ProlifeSpiderman.com, Des Champs said he is trying to raise money to support a woman he named as Riley, who is pregnant and being pressured to have an abortion.

“Last month I began climbing skyscrapers in protest of Dr. Cesare Santangelo and his involvement in the abortions of 5 late-term babies, in Washington D.C. Within one week I scaled three towers in three cities across the country. My goal has been to raise awareness about the injustice of abortion. Now that I’ve partnered with Let Them Live, awareness can turn into action,” he wrote.

“Not only has Let Them Live guaranteed to secure Riley safe housing and care for her immediate financial needs, but they have also promised to help her build a solid future through financial counseling and job preparation. All of this is possible because people like you care about protecting the unborn,” he wrote.

When Des Champs climbed The New York Times building he left a banner on the side of the building that read, “ABORTION KILLS MORE THAN 911 EVERY WEEK!” according to the New York Post.

A website called The Teal Mango noted that after climbing the SalesForce building, Des Champs was asked, “At any point did you regret doing it?”

“No … it was fun. I’d do it again,” he said.

“These doctors are literally killing these babies on the table and leaving them out to die … I don’t have any regrets. We’re sending a message.”

