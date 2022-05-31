Share
Video: Hero Rescues Loose Dog from Dangerous Water at Lake Michigan as Onlookers Applaud

 By Amanda Thomason  May 31, 2022 at 3:07pm
Many people spent their holiday weekend out at various bodies of water, enjoying beaches, sun and swimming with family, friends and loved ones.

Those headed to Lake Michigan’s beaches near Chicago were warned that the water could be quite dangerous on Sunday.

“Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Co, IL lakeshore today as strong southerly winds will generate high waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong rip currents,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

“This threat does extend south for the rest of the IL lakeshore as well. Stay out of the water in these areas.”

But one dog didn’t seem to get the memo.

Annie Ryzak spotted the creature struggling in the water near Ohio Street Beach.

The area was choked with boats and the beach was congested, but at first, no one else seemed to notice the poor pup paddling along — getting farther and farther from shore.

“It was, in fact, a dog, and there were people starting to notice the situation on land,” Ryzak said, according to CBS News.

“This was like boat central, party central, on the weekend. And the water’s cold, too.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do, because the dog kept swimming further out and you know, there’s boats everywhere, especially this weekend.”

“I wouldn’t wish that on any dog owner.”

Eventually, one man went toward the dog and guided it back to land.

“He swam out and he kind of guided the dog back to shore,” Ryzak said. “It looks like it’s his friends that got the dog back, carried him up and took him to who, it looks like where his owners may be.”

As friends helped pull the pup out of the water, onlookers clapped and cheered.


Dogs are legally welcome to swim in Lake Michigan when visiting the designated dog-friendly areas.

But Ryzak — a dog owner herself — just wants owners to be cognizant of their dogs’ abilities and aware of their location at all times.

“Just know your dog, what it’s capable of doing and be responsible,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation