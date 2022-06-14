Kavanaugh's Neighbor Speaks Out on 'Horrific' Situation Cause by 'Aggressive' Pro-Abortion Advocates

Pro-abortion protesters have been creating a ruckus in the neighborhood where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s residence is located, a neighbor told Fox News.

The neighbor, opting to stay anonymous, told Fox that the activists would show up approximately twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, at around 7 p.m., disturbing locals nearby who were trying to put their children to bed.

“It’s a horrific experience,” the neighbor told the outlet. “It’s not great if you have kids of any age, but it’s unbelievably stressful, and the kids are very upset. The kids have to be sent inside, and it’s so loud you can’t put your kids to sleep.”

“They picked the exact time, and they don’t care,” the individual added. “Literally, there’s no way on a Wednesday night you can put your kid to bed.”

“They have drummers. They have a megaphone, and they chant. They yell all kinds of things … They have told neighbors ‘F*** you, f*** your children,’ things like that – and, so they’re abusive toward the neighbors and intimidating,” the source told the outlet.

“They were very, very loud, very, very aggressive. They dance in the streets as well.”

“They go in the street. We’ve been told that because they will move eventually when a car comes down the street, they’re not technically blocking the street,” the local continued.

Despite local noise ordinances restricting sound-producing devices, such as leafblowers, the protesters openly flout local laws, the resident told Fox.

“What we’ve also been told is that this is ‘behaving within the bounds of the law’ and the only law that could be enforced is the federal law that they’re not supposed to protest outside the home of judicial officers, but the federal partners declined to enforce that law,” the neighbor said.

“We’ve also been told repeatedly, just anecdotally, like in casual conversation, you can’t engage with these people. They have no filter. They will have no regard for your personal property or your personal safety. So don’t engage with them. So we’re basically being told that these people are not safe.”

“There’s nowhere to go to get away from it,” the local said.

“I think people are very concerned that if there isn’t action taken, that this will escalate in a way that is very unpredictable and very unsafe, and that’s what’s so discouraging, is the fact that there just doesn’t seem to be anyone in a position of leadership or authority who is considering those issues and acting on them and trying to look for a solution, rather than just allowing this possibly to escalate.”

The resident said that the protests have been a fixture in the neighborhood since May when Politico published the leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The draft opinion, which angered pro-abortion activists nationwide, hinted that the nation’s highest court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Following Politico’s publication of the opinion, pro-abortion activists carried out protests in cities across the nation.

Some abortion activists took an extreme path, doxing the addresses of Supreme Court justices and calling for gatherings near their residences to intimidate pro-life justices into changing their stances on Roe v. Wade.

Others took the extreme path even further, opting for violent attacks on pro-life organizations using weapons such as firebombs.

Recently, police arrested 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske, who was found loitering near Kavanaugh’s home Wednesday with a gun, among other weapons, in hand.

Roske was later charged with an attempt to murder Kavanaugh after officers determined that he was seeking to kill the Supreme Court justice over the draft majority opinion.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in a June 7 National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that it expects domestic extremists to carry out acts of violence related to the upcoming Supreme Court decision on abortion.

“Given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” the DHS wrote in the bulletin.

