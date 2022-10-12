Parler Share
Commentary
Sheep forming up in the shape of a syringe
Commentary
Sheep forming up in the shape of a syringe (Reuters video screen shot)

Pro-Vax Video Backfired After Clueless Shills Used SHEEP to Make Their Point

 By George Upper  October 12, 2022 at 8:25am
Parler Share

I’m sure it seemed like a good idea at the time, but in retrospect, this probably wasn’t the smartest marketing decision anyone ever made.

“How do you inspire coronavirus vaccine skeptics to flock to vaccination sites?” The Washington Post asked in January in a piece reporting on a marketing ploy to persuade COVID vaccine skeptics to get the jab. “Some in Germany hope that arranging 700 sheep and goats in the shape of a giant syringe will help.”

As if vaccine skeptics hadn’t already likened the vaccinated and boosted to sheep enough themselves.

News of the project first came out just after the turn of the year when a couple of what appear to be “making of” videos regarding the project began to circulate on reliably sheep-like establishment media outlets like The Post and CBS News.

Trending:
Alleged Thieves Start Shaking Violently as Fed-Up Residents Close Trap, Deliver Painful Lesson

The rest was basically history, as social media users tore into the irony of using this particular mammal, the very model of mindless obedience, to persuade people into, well, mindless obedience.

CBS’s tweet was viewed over 735,000 times and got plenty of replies. I didn’t read every one, but I couldn’t find a single example that wasn’t mocking the effort. There were multiple references to irony — some, in fact, thought the irony was so strong that they believed it had to be intended and that the whole thing was some sort of prank that news outlets fell for.

Do you think the vaccine was pushed on Americans before it was safe?

I can’t disprove that, but if that’s what it actually was, pretty much every establishment media outlet in the country bought it, from ABC News to The Washington Post. Even if the video is exactly what it claims to be, the symbolism appeared to be completely lost on them.

It clearly wasn’t lost on those who responded to the CBS tweet, however. Here are just a few examples:

Related:
Hunter Brags About Killing and Skinning 'Wolf,' Gets Ripped to Shreds When People Realize What It Really Is

And possibly my favorite:

Like I said: I’m sure it seemed like a good idea at the time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Editor-at-Large
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently editor-at-large. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, editor-at-large of The Western Journal, is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He writes "The Upper Cut," a weekly column that appears quarterly (more or less). He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens, and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military




Pro-Vax Video Backfired After Clueless Shills Used SHEEP to Make Their Point
Bag DeSantis 'Never Leaves Home Without' Makes Appearance at Governor's Assessment of Hurricane Ian
CNN Anchor Asks Biden to His Face About Criminal Charges for Hunter - Watch His Telling Response
Tucker Carlson's Kanye West Interview Landed Him #1 in All of Cable News, Blew Past 'The Five'
Energy Analyst Says EV Adoption Will Hit Brick Wall as People Realize Charging Can Be as Expensive as Gas
See more...

Conversation