Professor Threatens White Student over Support of Native American Mascot

A Native American lecturer harassed and threatened a white student over the student’s support of a school Aztec mascot, a Thursday probe found.

San Diego State University lecturer Oscar “Ozzie” Monge threatened to lower white student Crystal Sudano’s grade after she signaled her support of the school’s Aztec mascot, The Daily Aztec reported.

The California Department of Justice found Monge guilty of three of the four accusations levied against him by Sudano, a six-month investigation discovered.

The lecturer had racially discriminated against Sudano, racially harassed the student and racially retaliated against her.

However, the department did not find Monge guilty of the final allegation, disability-based discrimination.

Monge has strongly supported SDSU’s trashing of its Aztec mascot, saying it represents cultural appropriation, Fox News reported.

While the school senate voted to end its use in November, the vote was contested since a student council had elected to maintain it just seven months earlier.

The lecturer called Sudano “racist” for wearing a t-shirt displaying the mascot and claimed that her braided hair constituted cultural appropriation in Facebook messages.

“The AS (Associated Students) is something else that confuses me … the way it’s structured, the way it runs and how damned white it is,” Monge said to the student, criticizing the organization that had voted to keep the mascot.

Monge reportedly objected to Sudano’s use of the phrase “totem pole” when the white student explained why all individuals’ opinions deserved to be heard “no matter how low on the totem pole you are.”

According to Fox News, the professor also verbally attacked other members of the student organization, reportedly referring to one as an “Uncle Tom” while criticizing other “Frat Bros and Sorority Sisters … who do not easily empathize with non-whiteness.”

The California DOJ revealed that Monge threatened to alter Sudano’s grade as an act of retaliation.

“Monge retaliated against Sudano … after she complained to (him) about his discriminatory and harassing conduct, and appeared to undermine Monge’s thesis in the mascot resolution debate,” the California DOJ stated. “Monge told Sudano that her grade would be lowered, ultimately causing her to seek a constructive withdrawal from (his) class.”

“It is quite easy to argue that ‘whiteness’ is synonymous with evil,” Monge said to investigators, denying any misconduct.

SDSU said it “prohibits discriminatory behavior” but did not specifically address the situation, citing “privacy” of parties during “pending matters,” according to the Washington Examiner.

