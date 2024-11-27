Share
Project 2025 Back in Play? Trump Team Using Demonized Report to Identify Potential Admin Hires: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  November 27, 2024 at 12:28pm
The Trump transition team is reportedly drawing from a list of people vetted by the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 to help staff the incoming administration.

The conservative think tank has put together a database of thousands of potential candidates from which to draw.

“Individuals helping to fill out the personnel teams for the Trump transition operation have sought and used information from the Project 2025 database because of the enormity of the task of filling out the more than 4,000 political appointee jobs that will become vacant in 2025,” a source told NBC News.

Additionally, a person who worked on Project 2025 informed the news outlet, “There’s a lot of positions to fill and we continue to send names over, including ones from the database as they are conservative, qualified and vetted.”

“Hard to find 4,000 solid people, so we are happy to help,” the person added.

Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick told CNBC in September regarding Project 2025, “I won’t take a list from them. I won’t take a topic from them. I won’t touch them. They made themselves nuclear.”

However, he noted that he had read the plan.

Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, sought to tie Trump directly with all the hundreds of pages of policy proposals found in Project 2025, particularly those regarding abortion.

Project 2025 called for better tracking of abortions across the country and requiring chemical abortion drugs to go through a reapproval process by the Food and Drug Administration among other proposals.

President-elect Donald Trump took a more federal government hands-off view regarding abortion during the campaign, saying the matter should be left with the states.

At multiple points in the months leading up to Election Day, Trump disavowed Project 2025 overall.

In early November, he said, “Project 2025. I’ve never read it, and I don’t want to read it, because that way I can be honest with you.”

“Some people got together. I assume they’re extremely conservative, and that’s OK. And they came up with a plan,” Trump added, acknowledging that some of the document’s authors had previously worked for him.

Trump, in fact, has already named some of the authors of Project 2025 to his new administration, including Russell Vought, his former and incoming director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought wrote the chapter on the Executive Office of the President for Project 2025.

The president-elect has also nominated Brendan Carr, who wrote a chapter on the Federal Communications Commission, to be the chairman of the agency.

Project 2025 is 30 chapters long filled with policy recommendations for all the federal government’s major departments and agencies.

Other contributors to the document include Tom Homan, Trump’s incoming border czar, and John Ratcliffe, the CIA director nominee.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Conversation