'Warrior for Truth': Trump Has Chosen His Next CIA Director, Crediting Pick for 'Exposing Russian Collusion' Hoax

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen the next director of the CIA.

Trump tapped former Texas congressman and director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe for the job.

According to a statement issued by Trump, Ratcliffe was chosen for his willingness to buck trends followed by his peers in the intelligence community.

Such trends included the general consensus to feed into the “fake Russian collusion” hoax, as well as a willingness among the community to ignore and delegitimize the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

“I am pleased to announce that former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA),” Trump wrote.

“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public. When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People.

“For these and many other reasons, it was my great honor in 2020 to award John the National Security Medal, the Nation’s highest honor for distinguished achievement in the field of Intelligence and National Security.”

Trump capped off the statement emphasizing that Ratcliffe would prioritize the individual rights of citizens upon taking up this new role.

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions,” Trump wrote.

“He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

